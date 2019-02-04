Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi Box Office Day 10: Surpasses Neerja’s Lifetime!

Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi Box Office Day 10: The Kangana Ranaut starrer has gone past Sonam Kapoor’s Neerja which had collected 75.65 crores in its lifetime. It brought in 6.75 crores on its second Sunday as a result of which its overall total now stands at 76.65 crores.

The film is heading towards 90 crore lifetime. Incidentally, director Krish’s last Hindi release Gabbar Is Back too had a similar lifetime total of 86 crores after bringing in 56.75 crores in its first week, which was near to the Week One collections of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (61.15 crores).

Union Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharti on Sunday watched Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, along with the MLAs and leading cadres of Jhansi parliamentary constituency. She says she is “filled with high energy”.

The screening was organised by Rajiv Singh Parichha, MLA from the Babeena assembly area of Jhansi.

“We are filled with high energy. Thanks to Rajiv Singhji. Queen Laxmibai’s glory! ‘Manikarnika’,” the BJP leader tweeted.

Released on January 25, Manikarnika… captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai. Kangana, who has essayed the role of Rani Laxmibai in the film, has been lauded by the audience for her performance.

The film also features actors Danny Denzongpa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ankita Lokhande.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

