No Salman Khan + Shah Rukh Khan For Koffee With Karan Season 6 Finale?

Shah Rukh Khan is amongst those famous Khans of Bollywood who drive the audience crazy with their appearance. Be it in a movie, an award show or the most-controversial, Koffee With Karan, Shah is amongst those who are most anticipated. But looks like we won’t be getting our dose of entertainment on the Koffee couch this season as the Zero actor will be skipping the show owing to issues with Karan Johar.

Earlier Karan in his biography, An Unsuitable Boy, mentioned about issues between the two because of a project that the former made without him. He wrote, “Shah Rukh is a very possessive friend. I think I may have hurt him when I made a film without him.”

Now as per a recent report by Deccan Chronicle, there still seem to remain a cold war and a strained relation between the two. “Karan has been wooing all of SRK’s rivals, from Salman and Aamir to Akshay and Ajay (Devgan). They’ve all come on his show this season except Salman. And one hears that Salman will close this season of Koffee With Karan if SRK refuses to oblige,” revealed a source close to the development.

Moreover, SRK is focusing on his career right now and is not willing to be a part of any kind of controversy and that’s what the show is best known for! So, he’d rather restraint himself from doing so.

Now only time will tell if we get to see Shah Rukh Khan & Karan Johar reuniting on the couch, but all we can hope for the ties to get better over time.

