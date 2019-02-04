Uma Bharti Watched Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika & She Has This To Say!

Union Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation Uma Bharti on Sunday watched Kangana Ranaut-starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, along with the MLAs and leading cadres of Jhansi parliamentary constituency. She says she is “filled with the high energy”.

The screening was organised by Rajiv Singh Parichha, MLA from the Babeena assembly area of Jhansi.

“We are filled with high energy. Thanks to Rajiv Singhji. Queen Laxmibai’s glory! ‘Manikarnika‘,” the BJP leader tweeted.

Released on January 25, “Manikarnika…” captures the life story of Rani Laxmibai. Kangana, who has essayed the role of Rani Laxmibai in the film, has been lauded by the audience for her performance.

The film also features actors Danny Denzongpa, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Ankita Lokhande.

