Coca Cola Tu From Luka Chuppi: Kartik Aaryan & Kriti Sanon Refresh Our Monday Blues!

Coca Cola Tu, the much-loved single by Tony Kakkar has been recreated in Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s Luka Chuppi. After Poster Lagwa Do, the makers have released the second and hopefully the final recreation from the film.

The song is a remix version of Tony Kakkar’s last year’s super-hit track. Donning all the glittery costumes, Kartik and Kriti just soar the temperatures with their gloomy avatar. The recreated version retains the essence from the original song adding some grooves from the leading pair. It’s sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar with the rap of Young Desi. Check out the video here:

Luka Chuppi tells the story of a couple who decide to go for live-in and how their whole family gets involved with their idea. Kriti plays a woman from Mathura who had gone to Delhi to study and is now back in her hometown. Kartik will be seen playing a TV reporter based in Mathura.

Sanon is looking forward to the release of Luka Chuppi and says she is happy that the audience is connecting with the concept.

“I am always nervous when my film is releasing. But this time, I am also happy and excited because the audience is connecting with the concept,” Kriti said.

“They are liking the whole concept of the film. So, I want to see how they actually react while watching the film. I feel this is one such film where I want to go to Gaiety cinema to see how the audience is reacting to the film,” she added.

It also features actors Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Vinay Pathak in pivotal roles. Directed by debutant Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film will hit the screens on March 1, 2019.

