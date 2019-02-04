From that sizzling jaw-dropping body in her first Bollywood project, Boom, to making every guy turn into a Majnu with her looks as ‘Heer’ in Zero, one thing we won’t shy away from accepting is Katrina Kaif’s oozing hotness that we can’t help but notice. This latest beach baby avatar of hers is just another addition to our gallery. Check it out below!

View this post on Instagram 🌊flippin’ out 🦋 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Feb 3, 2019 at 5:39am PST

Kat yesterday shared a picture on her Instagram handle, where the Zero actress can be seen in the middle of a sea. Only if we could take our eyes off from her perfectly shaped body, we would have taken a while to appreciate the serene beauty in the background but alas! That hair flip is literally killing us. Also, to be mentioned is how beautiful it has all be captured but before that, how gorgeously she has posed for it! What are ever Monday blues, if we wake up to something like this!?

On the work front, Katrina Kaif is all set for her upcoming movie, Bharat, alongside Salman Khan. The movie marks the reunion of Dabangg Khan, Katrina and Ali Abbas Zafar, after their last Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) which was a hit affair at the box office.

The movie also features Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Tabu, Jackie Shroff amongst others, and is set for an Eid 2019 release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!