Koimoi Audience Poll 2018: So, we have finally bid adieu to the year 2018 and welcomed 2019 with a hope of continuing the winning streak. We saw that the year 2018 was a terrific year for the Bollywood industry since several content films rocked the ticket windows. Apart from the leading actor of the film, some actors left audience awestruck with their strong supporting acts. Actors from Vicky Kaushal (Raazi and Sanju), Paresh Rawal (Sanju) to Ashutosh Rana (Mulk and Simmba), garnered praises for complementing the respective films.

Let’s take a look at some best actors in supporting roles of 2018:

Shahid Kapoor as Ratan Singh (Padmaavat)

Despite not-so-great writing for the character, Shahid Kapoor shines as Ratan Singh. Right from his dialogue delivery to essaying a royal body language, the actor delivered a well-balanced act.

Jim Sarbh as Malik Kafur (Padmaavat)

After impressing the audience with his critically acclaimed performances in Neerja and A Death In The Gunj, Jim Sarbh as Malik Kafur, a prominent eunuch slave general of Khilji, delivers a brave and noteworthy act by adding much-needed gentleness.

Sunny Singh as Titu (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama boy, Sunny Singh as Titu, brings a punch of innocence and hotness in this bromantic offering. His chemistry with both Kartik Aaryan (Sonu) and Nushrat (Sweety) is enduring.

Randeep Hooda as ACP Loha Singh (Baaghi 2)

This man, Randeep Hooda, brings out a character of quirky and drug addict police officer, to the life. He provides a much-needed dose of humour to this action-thriller.

Vicky Kaushal as Iqbal Syed (Raazi)

The guy with high potential, Vicky Kaushal played Iqbal Syed with silence and subtleness. It’s one of those roles in which you can’t impress by your corporeal existence but you need to do a lot by being stiff and firm.

Vicky Kaushal as Kamli (Sanju)

Vicky Kaushal nailed the character of Kamli with par excellence. He shared crackling chemistry with Ranbir and also overshadows him in some scenes with the versatility of emotions. His “Tiger Hai Tu Tiger, Roar…” scene gives you goosebumps.

Paresh Rawal as Sunil Dutt (Sanju)

Paresh Rawal shows that why he is regarded as one of the most versatile actors to come out of the industry. As Sunil Dutt, he inspires you and makes you cry. His chemistry with Ranbir, made us believe as if he’s the real father of the Kapoor lad.

Ashutosh Rana as Santosh Anand (Mulk)

Ashutosh Rana! He nailed the courtroom drama out of the park. As a public prosecutor Santosh Anand, he carried the required menace throughout the film & that wicked smile of his – perfection along with brilliance.

Siddharth Jadhav as Santosh Tawade (Simmba)

A popular face in Marathi film industry, promises to emerge as an entertainer in Bollywood too. Although a stereotyped one, Siddharth delivers a splendid act as Tawade.

Ashutosh Rana as Nityanand Mohile (Simmba)

Ashutosh Rana is very good as an honest cop, Mohile, who is frustrated by every bad thing happening around. There’s a nice little thing going around between Simmba (Ranveer Singh) and Mohile which made his character even more interesting.

