Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi Box Office Day 8: Maintains A Fair Hold!

Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi Box Office Day 8: As for Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, the film has dipped when compared to the opening day of 8.75 crore.

Even though Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga was not really a major competition, the drop was evidenced as it collected 3.50 crore more.

The Kangana Ranaut starrer has collected 64.65 crore so far and now won’t be able to reach the 100 crore mark. One waits to see how much further does it manage to go past the 80 crore mark in its lifetime run.

Produced by Zee Studios and Kamal Jain, Manikarnika -The Queen of Jhansi, directed by Kangana Ranaut and Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi, is running successfully in theatres worldwide. The film also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni among others.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

