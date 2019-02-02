Salman Khan has an Eid challenge for Bharat as Fawad Khan is set to strike with The Legend of Maula Jatt

The teaser of Salman Khan’s Bharat has released and seen an all around positive response for itself. However, Eid is now set to be ultra special, what with competition all the way from Pakistan as well. Fawad Khan would be seen on the big screen with his action drama The Legend of Maula Jatt and the makers have huge plans to give it a widespread worldwide release.

“The film is about a local hero who takes on a brutal gang leader,” says a source attached to the film, “Fawad would be seen in a never seen before role. The film is a stylised take on the namesake film that was a blockbuster when released back in 1979. This one has a holds no bar approach when it comes to bringing in the nostalgic value while being narrated in a contemporary avtar.”

It would be very interesting to see how audiences worldwide welcome the film since both Salman Khan and Fawad Khan are huge stars, especially when it comes to global reception.

“The film is special since it is catering not just to the audiences in Pakistan,” the source continues, “There are huge plans for the film’s release, right from Gulf to US to UK to even China. Distribution strategy has already been put together and as we talk, it is being executed for a mega Eid release.”

This would make matters interesting since Salman Khan’s Bharat is as big as it gets and as a result exhibitors worldwide are already lining up to ensure the best spread for the entertainer. As things stand today, the film is set to be Salman Khan’s biggest Eid release ever.

“Something similar is planned for The Legend of Maula Jatt as well,” the source adds, “This Bilal Lashari directed film is the biggest and he most expensive Pakistani film ever. It is made at an international scale and the grandeur compliments the kind of stage, set up and plot that the film boasts of. It isn’t a ordinary film; it is on the lines of a modern day classic. The film would release on a very huge screen count and rest assured, this Eid would be truly special for the fans of Pakistani cinema.”

With the two Khans set to demonstrate their might this Eid, it would be truly exciting to see how audiences worldwide brace up for these biggies once they hit the screens. Rest assured, there would be massive footfalls for sure at theatres all over.

