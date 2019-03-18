Badla Box Office: Amitabh Bachchan & Taapsee Pannu Bag Another SUPER HIT!

Badla Box Office Day 10: Amitabh Bachchan – Taapsee Pannu starrer Badla has continued the winning season for Bollywood in 2019. In its second weekend itself, the movie has turned out to be a super hit in the verdict, thus joining the list with Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gully Boy, and Luka Chuppi.

Despite several new releases and competition from Captain Marvel, Badla showed a terrific growth during its second weekend. At the end of the 10 days theatrical run, the suspense-thriller has bagged a sum of 56.70 crores in India.

Riding on a cost of 22 crores, Badla, till now, has gathered an ROI (Returns On Investment) of 34.70 crores i.e. 157.73% ROI. With a profit of over 150%, the movie has earned a super hit tag.

Speaking about the duo of Amitabh and Taapsee, Badla is their second consecutive huge success after Pink which was a superhit affair at the box office.

Also, the movie is the 4th super hit of 2019, after Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gully Boy and Luka Chuppi.

Directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment-Azure Entertainment, Badla features Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Tony Luke, Amrita Singh and Manav Kaul in key roles.

