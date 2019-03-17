Captain Marvel Box Office (India): Makes Into Top 10 All Time Highest Hollywood Grossers; Beats The Conjuring 2

Captain Marvel Box Office (India): India is the big market for superhero movies, which is proved time and again. Especially brands like Marvel, has a huge fan following amongst the audiences. Speaking about last week’s Hollywood release, Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson in lead is sailing extremely well at the box office.

After making 60.76 crores till second Friday, Captain Marvel showed an impressive rise in the collections on second Saturday, taking the total collection to 65.86 crores. With such figures, the movie has made its place amongst the top 10 all-time highest Hollywood grossers in India. It has surpassed The Conjuring 2 (62 crores) to grab the 9th spot, pushing The Conjuring 2 to 10th spot and Thor: Ragnarok (60 crores) out of top 10 i.e. on the 11th spot.

On a whole, Captain Marvel is the 27th entrant in the list of all-time highest Hollywood grossers in India.

Check out the list of all time Highest Hollywood Grossers in India:

Writer Rajat Aroraa, who has penned films like “Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai“, “The Dirty Picture“, “Azhar” and “Baadshaho“, was ecstatic about getting to write dialogues for the Hindi dubbed version of the latest Marvel superhero film “Captain Marvel“.

“I was absolutely thrilled when I was approached to script the Hindi dialogues for ‘Captain Marvel‘. It is a very significant film being the first Marvel female superhero film and I have endeavoured to keep the emotions and essence of the film intact, while at the same time making it relevant for the Hindi audiences,” Aroraa said in a statement.

“I have always been a fan of Marvel superhero movie and I hope audiences enjoy my scripted vision and dialogues when they watch ‘Captain Marvel‘,” he added.

