Here’s How Director Amit Sharma Came Up With The Idea Of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Badhaai Ho

Director Amit Sharma says filmmakers should work on good story and ideas instead of thinking too much about how big or small the idea is.

His second film Badhaai Ho was one of the most successful films of last year.

Talking about how he went on to make the film despite people discouraging him, Amit said, “We have seen it in 2018 and it has been there before also that even big stars today need word of mouth publicity. The film will work only if it’s good. Thus, keep working on good scripts and don’t think if it’s small or big.

“Let’s make it exciting for the audience. They look at the trailer to decide if they want to watch it or not.”

Amit was participating with another film director Amar Kaushik in an interactive session at the the 20th edition of FICCI FRAMES, the global media and entertainment conclave, here on Wednesday.

“All the films that I worked on earlier were smaller content-driven films. I worked with Onir, Rajkumar Gupta and Raj, D.K. Earlier those films were referred to as art films, now we have started calling them concept-driven. These kind of films were always there,” said Kaushik.

“When I was making Stree, I was clear that we have to make something that has never been shown before. Hence, it looked like a fresh film,” he remarked.

Amit, remembering the inception of the story of Badhaai Ho, said: “I heard this one line idea in 2015, which said ’51-year-old mother getting pregnant.’ I just jumped on the idea and said, ‘Wow, let’s develop it into a feature film.’ The idea was written for an ad film in 2012.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!