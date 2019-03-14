RRR VS Shamshera: It’s Going To Be A Box Office Battle Between Lovebirds Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor!

After the big announcement of RRR, the clash game is on at the box office as Ranbir Kapoor’s anticipated Shamshera too, is headed for the release on same date. Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR stars Junior NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt, while Karan Malhotra’s Samshera features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, apart from Ranbir.

As declared a while ago in a press meet, RRR is arriving on 30th July 2020, thus clashing with pre-scheduled Shamshera. Apart from the face-off of two mega movies, the date will witness a clash between Ranbir and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Are you excited to see whom wins this war amongst the both?

The core story of the RRR is carved based on the two profound Indian freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharamaraju & Komaram Bheem. According to the chronicled stories, it is said that both of them were missing for few years before they became the legends and fought for the country.

On the other hand, YRF’s high-octane, Shamshera is a larger-than-life entertainer will have jaw-dropping action sequences and Ranbir Kapoor in a never seen before avatar. Sanjay Dutt plays the merciless nemesis of Ranbir in the project. Shamshera is set to go on floors end of this year and shooting will wrap by mid 2019.

