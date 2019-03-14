Continuing the streak since the beginning of 2019, we conducted a music countdown poll asking you for the Favourite Song of February. While the nominations included the ongoing craze of Ranveer Singh’s Apna Time Aayega ever-since late last year, to Akshay Kumar’s Saanu Kehndi from his upcoming Kesari, Mungda, Coca Cola amongst several other options. However, the former two gave a tough competition to each other and here’s who finally won the battle!

From a total of 968 votes, Apna Time Aayega like last month is continuing its legacy topping the charts with 21.51% (208 votes). Despite several successful releases and recent songs that are being played on loop, its tremendous how the song still remains in the mind and heart of listeners.

On the other hand, Saanu Kehndi which released recently gave a top-notch competition to Apna Time Aayega. Akshay Kumar danced like there’s no tomorrow and the viewers seem to be thoroughly enjoying it as the song has surpassed several dance numbers in the list. With a gap of merely 2 votes, it places second garnering a vote share of 21.12% (206 votes).

The remaining nominations in the poll – Coca Cola (Luka Chuppi), Aankh Marey (Simmba), Photo (Luka Chuppi), Nai Lagda (Notebook), Mungda (Total Dhamaal), Azadi (Gully Boy), Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga (Title Track), Mere Gully Mein (Gully Boy) have garnered the 3rd to 8th positions respectively.

That’s about the verdict that you guys came up with! Stay tuned for another music countdown poll coming next month.

