Continuing the awards season with Koimoi Audience Poll 2023, we are back with the category of Best International Show. This year saw an impeccable rise in the number of amazing stories we witnessed, from The Last Of Us to Beef, Succession Season 4 & more.

The Last Of Us –

Last Of Us is a shining example of how worthy adaptation of any source material can be done with conviction. It is a show where every aspect falls in the right place and creates a spectacular product that is bulletproof.

Beef –

Amy, in one of the final scenes, says, “It’s selfish of broken people to spread their brokenness.” Beef is a selfish show, and we must love it for that very fact. It’s immersive, dark, and haunting but also retrospective of human nature and the divides among us. Also, you aren’t the only one realizing Beed meant another beef and not your favorite juicy steak!

Succession: Season 4 –

Back in 2023, the American satirical-comedy-drama series ‘Succession’ made history at the Emmy Awards as it became the first show where all three of its lead actors, Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, and Jeremy Strong, each received a nod in the ‘Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series’ category. Even this year, it went ahead to grab six Emmys, continuing to be one of the most loved shows ever. It’s a saga of a rich and powerful media family as they contemplate what the future will hold for them once their aging father begins to step back from the company. If you still haven’t seen it, make sure this is the first show you watch where you decide to watch anything.

Loki: Season 2 –

The entire Loki season 2 is, again, very fast-paced, and it will keep you glued to your couch! The underlining theme of Ouroboros, a snake eating its own tail, has been running throughout the series, which signifies the time loop. It has been portrayed beautifully, too, and was interesting for people like me who are intrigued by such mythological references. Please pay more attention to it, I would suggest, as it is all connected.

Must Read: Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: Pritam For RRKPK & TJMM Or Anirudh For Jawan – Vote For Best Music Album/Music Director

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News