Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: As we go ahead in the audience poll, let’s discuss about some adrenaline rush moments. Last year, we saw Bollywood really amping up its game in delivering mind-blowing action scenes that greatly impacted the audience. So, here we’ll be looking at the ‘Best Bollywood Action Scene’ nominations, which include the truck robbery scene from Jawan to the machine gun violence scene from Animal.

Before we get started, let us inform you we have shortlisted the four best nominees for the category, and the audience will have the power to vote for their favorite by clicking on one of the options in the Twitter poll mentioned at the end of the article.

Take a look at the nominees for the Best Bollywood Action Scene of 2023 category:

Pathaan Entry (Pathaan):

It was a complete banger, and director Siddharth Anand did a great job of presenting Shah Rukh Khan’s larger-than-life persona. In this particular scene, SRK as Pathaan is tied up by enemies with a bloodied and muddied face. It was a pure whistle-worthy moment when his face was slowly revealed. Then follows a jaw-dropping fight sequence, where he takes on his enemies with a shotgun and brilliantly choreographed fighting moves. A perfect superstar entry!

Vikram Rathore’s First Entry (Jawan):

This particular scene marks the first entry of Shah Rukh Khan’s Vikram Rathore character. In a village, a group of local militants attack the villagers. Then comes SRK as Vikram Rathore, who was taking medical rest in the village until now with his body and face covered in bandages. Being more brutal than militants, Rathore destroys the evils in no time and protects villagers. His face is revealed after bandages are removed during the fight.

It was a never-seen-before introduction of a character in Bollywood and was laden with some high-quality VFX work and visually appealing fights.

Truck Robbery (Jawan):

This scene has a separate fan base! In this particular sequence, trucks are carrying illegal cash from Kali (Vijay Sethupathi), which will be used during elections. Azad (Vikram Rathore’s son, played by Shah Rukh Khan) and his team have made a plan to seize these trucks, and while they act accordingly to their plan, they face resistance from Kali’s security.

This entire truck robbery sequence is well-designed and features next-level stuff. Vikram Rathore’s bada*s entry, the explosion of vehicles, and some hardcore mass moments make it stand out.

Machine Gun Violence (Animal):

No matter how many hate or love Animal, the interval block was something that left everyone stunned. The 18-minute sequence introduces us to a much-talked, specially-designed heavy machine gun. It starts with a fantastic cameo by Upendra Limaye and then goes on to unleash the never-seen-before bloodshed and violence in the history of Bollywood.

Ranbir Kapoor as Ranvijay Singh looks lunatic. The entire sequence is highly triggering, yet the big-screen gore feels exciting.

