Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: Last year, Bollywood saw mega hits and larger-than-life movies with extravagant and gorgeous sets. A film’s set is essential to establish its time period or where the movie is set. Bollywood takes special care in creating elaborate sets. Among the many movies that were released in 2023, we have picked four films that stood out from the rest in terms of production design, including Atlee’s Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and others.

In today’s Audience Poll, we bring you the nominations for the ‘Best Production Design’ category. It is up to you to choose the winner among our four contenders. Scroll below for more.

In our Audience Poll for the Best Production Design, we have one of Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest grossers of 2023, Jawan, where he collaborated with Atlee and ruled the theatres like a King. Check out the other nominees on the list.

Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan made his comeback after four years with this Siddharth Anand-directed film. The film’s production design was by Rajat Poddar, as per IMDb, and graphic designer IH Shamim. This movie is a part of the Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe and did commercially well at the box office. The film is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar, had to be on the Best Production Design as the celebrated director/producer is known for creating larger-than-life sets. The song Dhindora Baje Re alone is enough to include the film in this category. Amrita Mahal designed the movie’s production and was associated with films like Kalank and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The film is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Jawan

It was the second Shah Rukh Khan film to come out in 2023, with Vijay Sethupathi as the main villain and Lady Superstar Nayanthara opposite SRK. King Khan in the dual role made the fans go gaga over it, and like every South film, the Atlee-helmed film’s production design was appreciated. T. Muthuraj was in charge of Jawan’s production design. It is streaming on Netflix.

Animal

Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor created magic on-screen, and people have enjoyed this tale of brutal action drama. Suresh Selvarajan, known for Enthiran, did the production design of Animal. The film was received well at the box despite its controversial portrayal of its characters. It will drop on Netflix soon.

These are the nominations for Best Production Design. Let us know about your pick via your votes on the X poll below:

