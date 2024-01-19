Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: Last year, people witnessed some fantastic films on screen, and not just the lead stars but the supporting cast of certain movies also gave memorable performances, from Jaya Bachchan in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani to Sanya Malhotra in Shah Rukh Khan’s mass entertainer Jawan. These ladies have done a fab job at taking the narrative forward.

For the Audience Poll today, we have given you nominations for the Best Supporting Actor (Female) category. We have shortlisted four actresses in this category, and you can select your favorite nominee with just one click and make them win. Scroll below for more.

Here are the nominations for the Best Supporting Actor (Female) of 2023 category:

Sonia Balani (The Kerala Story)

The Kerala Story, starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, is one of the most talked about films 2023. Sonia Balani, known for movies like Tum Bin 2 and Baazaar, played the role of Asifa in the film. In an interview, the actress once revealed that she felt disturbed while doing it because of the sensitive matter of the movie.

Jaya Bachchan (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)

Jaya Bachchan as Dhanlakshmi Randhawa was a perfect fit. She played the role of the head of the Randhawa family and Ranveer Singh‘s strict grandmother. Her performance made us hate her. Seeing the senior actress back on screen and in such a commanding character was fantastic.

Yami Gautam (OMG 2)

OMG 2 had Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, and Akshay Kumar played the role of Lord Shiva. Yami Gautam is featured in this comedy-drama in a negative shade. She played the role of Advocate Kamini Maheshwari. Yami is a very talented actress and has impressed the audience with her acting prowess. She did it again by showcasing her versatility in OMG 2, portraying a grey-shaded person.

Sanya Malhotra (Jawan)

Sanya Malhotra has won hearts since Dangal, and she nailed her performance in Jawan as Dr Eeram. Her story was empathetic and emotional; she proved her mettle as an actress by playing her part exceptionally well. Besides being a talented actress, she is also a great dancer and often shares her dance reels on social media with her fans.

All these women need a big shout-out for their performances, but there has to be a winner at the end of the day, so who would that be?

Check out the poll here & vote for your Favorite Supporting Actor (Female) 2023:

