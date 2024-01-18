Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: While we enjoyed a year full of different cinematic experiences, we also saw some budding actors foraying into the world of acting. With Zoya Akhtar launching a few star kids to South Sensation Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut, the industry has welcomed quite a few actors. Some made a mark and left everyone impressed with their debut performances; others still have a long way to go.

In today’s Audience Poll, we bring you nominations for the ‘Best Debut’ category, and it includes names like Suhana Khan, Nayanthara, and others. To make your favorite one win the poll, make sure to click on one of the options mentioned at the end of our article.

So, let’s start with the nominations for the ‘Best Debut’. Shall we?

Suhana Khan – The Archies

Fans had huge expectations from Suhana Khan – being Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter – after her debut film The Archies was announced. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film received massive criticism and was called a biproduct of ‘nepotism.’ Apart from Suhana, it also marked the acting debut of Sridevi-Boney Kapoor’s daughter, Khushi Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda.

Medha Shankar – 12th Fail

Medha won everyone’s hearts with her simplicity and acting chops in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail. The film, which is headlined by Vikrant Massey, has and continues to garner praise from one and all. 12th Fail saw a massive spike in viewership after its release on OTT. Medha has already set high acting standards for upcoming actors.

Alizeh Agnihotri – Farrey

Salman Khan’s niece Alizeh finally stepped into the showbiz with her debut film Farrey, backed by the superstar. While the film received a lukewarm response, she was lauded for her performance.

Nayanthara – Jawan

After ruling Down South, Nayanthara made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Helmed by Atlee, the film was a massive box office hit, and she received accolades for her role as a special agent ‘Narmada Rai.’ Nayanthara and SRK’s ‘Chaleya’ is a chartbuster for a reason.

Well, these were our nominations for the ‘Best Debut’ category. Now, you tell us who impressed you the most by clicking on one of the options below.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Koimoi Audience Poll 2023: From Bobby Deol In Animal To Vijay Sethupathi In Jawan – Vote For The Best Villain

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News