Music remains to be an important part of everyone’s life without letting them realize the same. We all have our favorite tracks, and some of them stay in your playlist for as long as you keep listening to music. There were many such songs this year, and we’ve shortlisted four such International tracks for all of you to decide which was 2023’s best for the Koimoi Audience Poll.

Here are the nominations for the Best International Track:

Flowers by Miley Cyrus –

Miley Cyrus has a wild fan following all around the world, and it has always been evident how they shower their love. Her songs have been chartbusters, and her recent song, ‘Flowers’ was said to be taking a subtle dig at Bruno Mars’ 2013 song ‘When I Was Your Man.’ The song comes as a breakup song, and the music video shows Miley Cyrus enjoying her company. It was released on 13th January last year and currently has over 681 million views.

Slut by Taylor Swift –

Another track that fans assume might have a real-life connection with the artist is Taylor Swift‘s Slut from 1989. Fans thought it had a Harry Styles connection from 1989 (Taylor’s Version) ‘Slut’. One thing that Taylor loves more than being in love is writing songs about her relationships & the track has made it to Koimoi Audience Poll. Many believe that her latest track, ‘Slut!’ in which she talks about ‘slut-shaming’ and ‘love thorns’ is about Styles.

The lyrics – “Everyone wants him, that was my crime / The wrong place at the right time / And I break down, then he’s pullin’ me in / In a world of boys, he’s a gentleman” – have fans believing that the new track is definitely about Harry. Aside from this, the slut-shaming in the song reportedly points out the criticism Tay was subjected to after her breakup. The track was released on 27th October 2023 and now stands at over 6 million views on YouTube (Note: The video available on YouTube is its lyric version).

Vampire by Olivia Rodrigo –

“Writing this song helped me sort through lots of feelings of regret, anger, and heartache,” Olivia Rodrigo wrote in the caption for the post, which included a series of behind-the-scenes images from the ‘Vampire’ music video and a clip that appeared to show the song being written as Rodrigo played the piano. The video was released on 30th June 2023 and has attracted over 85 million views.

Single Soon by Selena Gomez –

Another brilliant track that made fans think about the artist having a real-life connection with its lyrics is Selena Gomez‘s Single Soon. Netizens were convinced that some of the lyrics were in sync with her on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber. A part of the song went, “I know I’m a little high maintenance, but I’m worth a try // Might not give a reason why (oh well) // We both had a lot of fun // Time to find another one.” And doesn’t it remind you of when Sel moved on with The Weeknd?

