Selena Gomez seems to have finally found the love of her life and is ready to settle down! Her relationship with Benny Blanco is going strong, and the couple was recently seen shelling couple goals at Emmys and Golden Globes 2024. But are they already planning a wedding and kids? Scroll below for all the details!

For years, Selena has struggled with health and relationship issues. She was diagnosed with anxiety and depression, and then things got worse with Lupus. She had an episode of psychosis in 2018 and revealed she has bipolar disorder in 2020. Sel was in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber for eight years, but they called it quits in 2018.

Selena Gomez has found her soul mate!

As per the latest report by National Enquirer, Selena Gomez feels she has found the one. A source close to the development informs, “Selena is convinced she’s found her soul mate and doesn’t see any reason to wait to seal the deal. He’s already calling her his wife and asking her what kind of ring she wants. It’s serious.”

The Only Murders In The Building actress was also recently seen flaunting a diamond ring with the initial ‘B’ on it. But it looks like Benny wants to make it dreamy for her and has bigger plans to propose to her for marriage!

Selena Gomez is already planning babies with Benny Blanco?

Gomez may have also realized that the clock is ticking, and she needs to start planning kids with Benny. The source adds, “She’s baby crazy right now and openly talking about how she wants that to happen. Besides, Selena wants two or three kids at least, so she thinks she’d better get started right away — and Benny is on board!”

Relationship announcement and trolls!

Reacting to a news portal on Instagram, Selena Gomez confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco in December 2023. A lot of haters also called her beau “ugly,” and the Rare Beauty owner clapped back in the comments section.

In one of her comments, Selena also clarified that Benny is better than most men she has dated in her life. Fans felt she was taking a dig at ex-flame Justin Bieber.

