Brad Pitt seems to be moving on in life, but memories from the past keep haunting him. His legal case with ex-wife Angelina Jolie has put a huge dent in his reputation. And now, his ex-roommate Jason Priestley is revealing his “disgusting” hygiene habit that would even repel his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. Scroll below for all the details!

Many wouldn’t know, but Brad ditched his graduate degree to pursue his love for acting. He moved to Los Angeles to take acting lessons and worked odd jobs to meet ends. He was cast in many small, uncredited parts in No Way Out (1987), No Man’s Land (1987), and Less than Zero (1987), among many others. He rose to prominence with his role as Tyler Durden in David Fincher’s Fight Club (1999).

Brad Pitt’s “disgusting” unhygienic habit

An old roommate of Brad Pitt, Jason Priestley, revealed a bizarre game that they would play during their struggling days. In a conversation with Live! With Kelly and Mark co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, he revealed, “We used to play this game to see who could go the longest without showering. I think about it now, and I’m like, ‘Dude, how disgusting. What were you thinking?'”

When asked who the champion of this disgusting game was, Jason Priestley revealed, “Brad. Always Brad.”

Brad Pitt wouldn’t shower for days!

But Jason was hopeful that Brad Pitt would not continue his unhygienic habits anymore. He added, “I don’t think he does that anymore. But back then, he could go a long time without showering.”

Well, we wonder if ex-wives Angelina Jolie or Jennifer Aniston knew about this habit of Brad. In fact, one only wonders about his current girlfriend, Ines de Ramon’s reaction to this blast from the past!

Brad’s “awkward meetup” with Angelina Jolie’s family

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt is currently making a lot of noise over his unplanned meet and greet with Angelina Jolie’s family at an exhibition in Beverly Hills. The Babylon actor was accompanied by his girlfriend Ines de Ramon when he ran into Angie’s father, Jon Voight, and brother, James Haven. They politely acknowledged each other, although they did not indulge in any conversations.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie Revealed Her Best On-Screen Intimate Scene, But It’s Not With Her Ex-Husband Brad Pitt!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News