Brad Pitt allegedly ended his marriage with Jennifer Aniston to continue his romantic saga with Angelina Jolie. The duo met on the sets of Mr & Mrs Smith (2005), and there were instant sparks. After being together for 12 years, the couple called it quits in 2016. The superstar ran into her father, Jon Voight, and brother, James Haven, recently. Below are details of their meet & greet!

As most know, Brad has moved on with Ines de Ramon. He has been dating the jewelry designer since late 2022. The relationship was confirmed when the superstar brought his rumored girlfriend as a plus one to Babylon premiere. Their romance seems to be getting serious as the duo has been spending all the special days – New Year’s, Valentine’s Day, and birthdays- together.

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s ugly end!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s relationship ended on a very bitter note. They were in an ugly legal battle over the custody of their six children, along with their shared assets. As per several rumors, son Maddox as well as daughter Zahara have already dropped their father’s last name. Amid it all, Brad ran into his ex-in-laws during an exhibition in Beverly Hills.

Brad’s Moneyball director, Bennett Miller, did a Gagosian Gallery opening, and the actor attended the exhibition with his girlfriend Ines de Ramon. He reportedly had no idea that Angelina Jolie’s father, Jon Voight, and brother, James Haven, would also be in attendance.

Insiders detail Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s family’s “awkward” meet & greet!

Providing inside details of the event, a source close to US Sun revealed, “Plenty of people noticed how awkward it was that Brad was in the same room as [Angelina’s] family, and it’s not a big space. I’m told James was amicable and acknowledged Brad, but I didn’t see them talking. They were mostly stood apart for the duration of the event, speaking with friends.”

Even Ines de Ramon was “polite and acknowledged” Angelina Jolie’s family at the exhibition.

Brad Pitt opted for a brown leather jacket and paired it up with denim jeans and suede boots. His ladylove, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a beige cardigan, leather pants, and matching boots.

Take a look at Brad’s look shared by Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari from the event below:

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s divorce was finalized in April 2019.

