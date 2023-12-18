Matthew Perry left a huge void in our hearts, but his life deserves to be celebrated. The Friends star was known for his portrayal as Chandler Bing and for making everyone around him laugh, even in real life. And now, Jennifer Aniston is planning a special night with Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc in memory of their late Friends co-star. Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, the Friends cast shares a close-knit bond. Lisa Kudrow and the other members attended Matthew’s funeral, which was held almost a week after his death in Los Angeles. Previously, Perry expressed his gratitude to his five pals in his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Matthew Perry also revealed that Jennifer Aniston was the closest to him. She often checked upon him after the conclusion of Friends. And now, our Rachel Green has planned a special evening in memory of her late friends. Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow are all expected to be there.

A source close to Ok! magazine reveals, “It was always their plan to get-together just the five of them, so they could feel comfortable about saying whatever’s on their minds. They’ll reminisce about some of their favorite times with Matt and share stories and laugh and cry. The funeral was such a sad occasion, but it was mainly for Matt’s family, and they held back out of respect for them.”

Jennifer Aniston will be planning the special evening at her Bel Air home for the holidays. The report also suggests that the Friends cast will undoubtedly be in tears but will not make a night a “downer.” Since this is in memory of Matthew Perry, “She’s planning a really nice evening with good food, some wine and lots of candles and soft music. She’ll break out the photo albums and candid videos and maybe even have a slide show.”

We hope we will get a glimpse of Friends’ night together on their social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston, in a recent interview, revealed that she spoke to Matthew Perry hours before his unfortunate demise. He seemed happy and had quit smoking.

An interview of a close friend, who claims Matthew was lying about being sober, is also going viral. The anonymous friend made severe allegations against the late 17 Again star as he alleged he was struggling with addiction till the day of his death.

