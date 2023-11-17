Brangelina fans are very proud today as their daughter Zahara Marley Jolie has joined the first historically black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha. Video of her introduction is going viral all over the internet, but what has also caught attention is her dropping father Brad Pitt’s surname. Albeit, did you know Angelina Jolie adopted her baby girl when she was only six months old? Scroll below for all the details!

Angelina and Brad did the most unconventional family planning; there’s so much to learn from it! The Eternals actress adopted her first son, Maddox, when he was only seven months old. She adopted him all by herself despite being married to Billy Bob Thornton. And well, it happened for good because they separated just three months later. In 2005, Angie brought home Zahara from an orphanage in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

In 2006, Angelina Jolie informed Zahara’s biological mother had died from AIDS. However, a woman named Mentewab Lebiso came forward in 2017 and claimed to be the actual birth mother. She even expressed her wish to be in her daughter’s life as she told DailyMail, “Angelina has been more of a mother to her than I have ever been. She has been with her since she was a baby, but that does not mean I do not miss her.”

The Wider Horizons adoption agency in Ethiopia investigated the case and confirmed that her biological mother had passed away in 2005 after battling AIDS. Despite that, Mentewab Lebiso and her family continued to demand access to Zahara.

Brad Pitt, who later legally adopted both Maddox and Zahara, remained tight-lipped on the controversy. Even Angelina Jolie decided not to pay any heed to the controversy and continued to keep her focus on their children.

Brangelina is blessed with six children. After Maddox (2002) and Zahara (2006), they adopted another son – Pax in 2007. They also welcomed three biological children to their lives – Shiloh (2006) and twins Knox and Vivienne (2008).

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were the rare lucky parents who tied the knot in the presence of all their children in 2014. It was unfortunate that things did not work out despite 11 years of togetherness, and they ended their relationship on a bitter note in 2017.

Pitt is now dating model Ines de Ramon. They began seeing each other in 2022, and there are rumors that Hollywood’s handsome hunk is excited to introduce his girlfriend to his six children.

Angelina Jolie, on the other hand, is focused on her professional career (acting, production), along with taking care of the six children. There were wild rumors that she was seeing The Weeknd, but they were untrue.

