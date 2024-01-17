Jeanne du Barry marked Johnny Depp’s French debut. His comeback after the $50 million defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard created a stir. But now, the director Maiwenn is in legal trouble over spitting on a French journalist. Below are all the details you need to know about the incident.

Mediapart magazine editor-in-chief Edwy Plenel filed a police complaint against the filmmaker last year in March. The incident took place ahead of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival. The journalist accused Maiwenn of pulling him by the hair and spitting on them while he was dining at a restaurant.

Maiwenn was upset with Mediapart’s rape allegations on ex-husband Luc Besson!

It was later revealed that Johnny Depp‘s director probably did that because of Mediapart magazine’s coverage of rape and assault against her husband, Luc Besson. Maiwenn began dating Léon: The Professional director, when she was 15. They tied the knot the following year but got divorced in 1997.

Paris Court punishes Maiwenn for assault!

According to FranceInfo, A Paris court has now ordered Maiwenn to pay a fine of €400 for “voluntary violence without interruption of work.” She was also demanded to pay €1 in moral damages to the Mediapart founder, along with €1,500 in moral damages to Mediapart.

In his complaint, Edwy Plenel mentioned he was dining alone when Maiwenn, who was sitting nearby, grabbed him by his hair and spat on his face. She then left the venue. The journalist claimed he was “traumatized by the incident.”

Maiwenn isn’t guilty of assaulting French journalist!

The portal also reports that the Jeanne du Barry director refused to apologize in the French court. She said, “I do not apologize and I do not regret. No violent gesture could have compensated for what I experienced. My behavior does not match the upheaval that it was in my life, what Médiapart did to me.”

This wasn’t the first time that she had broken silence on the incident. There have been multiple occasions in the past when Maiwenn confessed to committing the immoral act and claimed she would one day explain why she did it.

Maiwenn says she was subjected to “moral rape”

She also wrote a column for Journal du Dimanche in July 2023 where she accepted that she assaulted Plenel over his allegations on her ex-husband Luc Besson. “don’t blame Médiapart for the investigations they carried out concerning Luc Besson. I blame them for what they did to me,” claiming she had been subjected to “moral rape.”

About Johnny Depp & Maiwenn’s collaboration

Meanwhile, Maiwenn’s decision to star Johnny Depp in Jeanne du Barry had also stirred a huge controversy. The actor was accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Several reports even claimed that the director and actor did not gel with each other and working on Jeanne du Barry was a “nightmare” for both. But Maiwenn rubbished the harsh claims, claiming it was “difficult” to work with Johnny Depp on some days, although he was no exception.

