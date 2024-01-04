We all know that Amber Heard was accused of an extra-marital affair with Elon Musk. But what if we tell you that the actress got close to the Tesla creator because of her then-husband Johnny Depp? Scroll below for an interesting piece from the past.

Johnny was married to Vanessa Paradis when he first met Amber. They fell in love on the sets of The Rum Diary (2011). The superstar had confessed to feeling the sparks during an intimate scene the duo shot under the shower. Clearly, there was no going back, and they pursued their interests.

Johnny Depp stood Amber Heard up!

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard tied the knot in February 2015. They had been dating for quite a few years before taking their relationship to the next step. But did you know? The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor made an unfortunate mistake, that began her romantic saga with Elon Musk.

During the defamation trial in 2022, Amber Heard revealed how she met Elon Musk. The actress was supposed to attend the Met Gala 2016 with her then-husband Johnny Depp, who allegedly stood her up.

Amber Heard had no idea Johnny wouldn’t show up

Amber shared, “Johnny missed a fitting because it was happening around the date of my birthday party in Los Angeles, but we were planning on going together as Ralph Lauren‘s guests.”

The actress also claimed that Johnny’s team would not communicate with her, so she had no idea if he was going. “So I ended up going by myself. I sat next to an empty place setting for Johnny that they cleared as soon as we realized he effectively stood me up on the red carpet,” added Amber Heard.

Amber Heard met Elon Musk in Johnny Depp’s absence!

And guess what? It was Elon Musk who sat nearby, and thus began the beginning of their friendship.

Amber Heard revealed, “I didn’t recognize [Elon] until we started talking, and he reminded me we had met once before. He seemed like a real gentleman. He was really nice, sat at a nearby table, and we got to speaking that night and eventually became friends.”

Elon Musk & Amber Heard’s allegedly extra-marital affair

While Amber Heard and Elon Musk have claimed that they didn’t begin dating until she divorced Johnny Depp, the leaked pictures narrated a whole different tale.

Heard was seen cozying up to Elon in the elevator of Johnny Depp’s penthouse, thus strengthening his allegations of an extra-marital affair.

As per several reports, the duo began dating somewhere around 2016. But Amber only made her romance official with Elon via an Instagram post in April 2017. They dated for a few months before calling it quits in August of the same year.

