Pirates Of The Caribbean is one of the most successful franchises in Hollywood, with over $4.5 billion earnings at the worldwide box office. Keira Knightley played the role of Elizabeth Swann and appeared in the first three installments. We all know she begged for that one kissing scene with Johnny Depp. But did you know our Captain Jack Sparrow actor was rather awkward? Scroll below for all the details!

For the unversed, Keira is seen in an intimate moment with Johnny in the second installment, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006). Elizabeth Swann seduces Jack Sparrow and chains him to the mast of the Black Pearl. He is then dragged to Davy Jones’s Locker by the Kraken.

Keira Knightley begged for a kiss with Johnny Depp

Although Keira Knightley’s character was not romantically involved with Captain Jack Sparrow, the actress begged director Gore Verbinski for a kissing scene with Johnny Depp. She later shared that her experience was really good, but we cannot say the same for the Hollywood superstar.

Johnny Depp found kissing Keira Knightley “awkward”

Johnny Depp wasn’t very comfortable about the age gap of 22 years with Keira Knightley. He told Evening Standard in an interview, “Kissing someone you are not romantically involved with is always awkward, but the fact that Keira is 20-something years younger than me made it infinitely more awkward. Still, she was a good sport about it, and we did what we had to do.”

There were also strong romance rumors between Keira and Johnny. But Depp was in a serious relationship with Vanessa Paradis. So, those were ultimately nothing but fake reports.

Keira Knightley quashed Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 rumors earlier this year

As most know, Keira bid goodbye to the American fantasy supernatural swashbuckler film series in the third installment. But earlier this year, there were strong rumors that the actress will be marking her return to the franchise with Pirates Of The Caribbean 6.

However, Keira Knightley said that her character, Elizabeth Swann, sailed away brilliantly and refused to get into any more details. So it was clear that the actress had bid her goodbye and did not want to look back.

Johnny Depp confirmed he will not be a part of Pirates Of The Caribbean 6

During the defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny confirmed he would not work with Disney again. He was upset as the studios cut ties with him as soon as the domestic violence allegations came to light.

Depp also added that he wouldn’t return as Captain Jack Sparrow even if he’s offered a whopping $301 million.

