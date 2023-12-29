Amber Heard began dating Johnny Depp on the sets of The Rum Diary (2011). Things were pretty solid until they tied the knot in 2015. They began facing a lot of marital troubles, and the Aquaman 2 star filed for divorce in May 2016. She was accused of extra-marital affair with Tesla creator Elon Musk. But do you remember when she confirmed their romance on Instagram? Scroll below for the interesting details!

There are viral images of Amber getting intimate with Elon Musk inside the elevator of Johnny’s Eastern Columbia penthouse. The SpaceX CEO previously rubbished claims that he was romantically involved with the actress while she was married. But of course, the images narrated a whole different tale and supported Depp’s accusations of an extra-marital affair.

Amber Heard’s “cheeky” Instagram post with Elon Musk

It remains unconfirmed whether the Justice League actress began romancing Elon Musk before or after her divorce from Johnny Depp. But we stumbled upon an Instagram post when Amber Heard made her romance Instagram official with a raunchy act.

In a post dated April 24, 2017, Amber Heard was seen looking at the camera with a naughty expression. One could notice her kiss on Elon Musk’s cheek as they were seated together, but he looked away. The caption of her steamy post read, “Cheeky”

Netizens brutally trolled Amber Heard

The picture resurfaced on the internet when Johnny Depp accused Amber Heard of an extra-marital affair with Elon. His fans brutally backlashed the actress and left some derogatory remarks.

A user wrote, “haha he dumped you”

Another commented, “Amberheard_The_ traitor”

“grimes is better than u,” wrote another.

A Johnny Depp fan questioned, “were you abusing him too?”

Another asked, “Money, Love 💵❤️ elon musk ? @amberheard”

Amber Heard & Elon Musk’s updated relationship status!

Meanwhile, Amber Heard is now in a relationship with Bianca Butti. They are living a peaceful life in Spain with her daughter, Oonagh Paige.

On the other hand, Elon Musk is in an on-and-off relationship with Canadian singer Grimes since 2018. They’re blessed with three children.

Grimes sued Elon over parental rights in a California court in September 2023.

Elon Musk leaks Amber Heard’s role-play photo

In Musk’s biography, it was revealed that he asked his then-girlfriend to dress up as in a cosplay as Mercy from the video game Overwatch. He confirmed the claims on X with a private image of the actress dressed in the character.

The image created a lot of stir, with many backlashing Elon Musk for sharing Amber’s intimate moment with him.

