After struggling for almost six years, Johnny Depp emerged victorious in the defamation case against Amber Heard in 2022. She slapped a legal suit worth $50 million against his ex-wife over an op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post. The Aquaman 2 actress had claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. But JD has witnessed a considerable boost in his Instagram followers since the big win. Scroll below for all the details!

Johnny isn’t very active on his social media handles. In a world where users are worried about algorithms and are boosting video content, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star posted his last reel in June 2023. His Instagram posts are mostly tributes or about his professional work.

Johnny Depp’s Instagram Follower Count

As previously reported by Koimoi, Johnny Depp had about 12 million followers on Instagram before the beginning of his defamation trial against Amber Heard. The televised suit gained him many fans as many Hollywood celebrities also picked his side. By the conclusion of the legal suit, he had seen a massive surge with a 26 million-strong family on the social media platform.

In June 2022, Johnny Depp won the defamation case against Amber Heard after 13 hours of deliberation by the jury. It’s been over a year, and the actor has been trying his best to revive his Hollywood career. Fans are loving the limited content he posts on social media. He has gained a growth of 2.8 million followers.

That means Johnny has a total of 28.8 million followers on Instagram, which is an increase of almost 11%.

How much does Johnny Depp charge per promotional post on Instagram?

As per several reports on the internet, Johnny Depp charges $171,000 for a promotional post. There have been a lot of brand promotions on his page, including his much-talked-about campaign with Dior. So, the actor is earning pretty well on his digital platform, apart from his acting and other gigs.

Johnny Depp showcased his artworks online

Johnny Depp also sells his artwork online. The actor last shared four paintings featuring Bob Dylan, the late actress Elizabeth Taylor, actor Al Pacino, and Keith Richards on his Instagram. Within a few hours, he sold paintings worth $3.5 million on Castle Fine Art.

Johnny Depp’s upcoming project

On the professional front, Johnny is directing and producing the biographical drama Modi. He wrote a note to his team on his official social media handle and wrote, “To my dear ‘Modi’ film family, Köszönöm for all your exceptional efforts without which this film could not have been made. Please accept my eternal admiration, appreciation, respect and love, JD. X. [Budapest, 2023]”

