Keira Knightley began working in showbiz at the very young age of 6. She’d been a part of many Television projects before landing biggies like Star Wars and Bend It Like Beckham, among others. At the age of 18, she achieved immense fame for her role in Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. But do you know she had to undergo years of therapy after starring in the Johnny Depp led film? Scroll below for all the details!

Pirates Of The Caribbean was a huge bet by Disney, but it paid off well. Many wouldn’t know, but the creators weren’t happy with Johnny’s portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow. The first installment starred Keira as Elizabeth Swann, and she reprised her role in the second and third installments. The actress also made a cameo appearance in the 5th part, Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Keira Knightley’s “horrific” experience after Pirates Of The Caribbean: Curse Of The Black Pearl

In an interview with Variety in 2018, Keira Knightley recalled her facing a tough time after achieving fame at an early age, courtesy Pirates Of The Caribbean. She shared, “I found it pretty horrific. I’m not an extrovert, so I found that level of scrutiny and that level of fame really hard. It was an age where you are becoming, you haven’t become, and you need to make mistakes. It’s a very precarious age, particularly for women. You’re in some ways still a child. It was traumatic, but it set up the rest of my career. “

Keira Knightley had to undergo years of “therapy” after Pirates Of The Caribbean’s overnight fame

Keira Knightley continued, “So looking back, would I do anything different? No, I wouldn’t because I’m unbelievably lucky now, and my career is in a place where I really enjoy it, and I have a level of fame that’s much less intense. I can deal with it now, and that’s great. But at the time, it was not so great, and took many years of therapy to figure it out.”

Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl was a major success, which surprised the entire team. Johnny Depp led film made lifetime collections of $654 million at the worldwide box office.

It also starred Geoffrey Rush and Orlando Bloom in pivotal roles.

Pirates Of The Caribbean Film Series At The Box Office

There have been 5 Pirates Of The Caribbean films so far. The highest-grossing installment was Dead Man’s Chest (2006), which earned $1.06 billion globally. It is followed by On Stranger Tides (2011), which raked in $1.04 billion gross at the worldwide box office.

About Pirates Of The Caribbean 6

There has been no update on the sixth installment of the fantasy supernatural swashbuckler film series. While Johnny Depp has refused to return as Captain Jack Sparrow, there was a spin-off in the works with Margot Robbie in the lead. But that project has been shelved as well.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 Script Finalised But It Was ‘Too Weird’: “We Thought There’s No Way Disney is Buying It & They Did” – All About Johnny Depp’s Possible Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News