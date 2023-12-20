Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is finally streaming online. You can now watch the live-action comedy film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, respectively, from the comfort of your (doll) house. Barbie became the highest-grossing film directed by a woman when it topped $1 billion in worldwide box office sales in just three weeks. The film has also been leading the award season, as it bagged nine nominations at the Golden Globes 2024, including Best Comedy or Musical and Best Actress for Robbie.

Barbie emerged as the biggest surprise of 2023, surpassing all box office expectations. From red carpets to theaters and streets to malls, the town was painted pink, with Barbiecore emerging as the color palette of the year. Gerwig did a pretty good job of confusing people throughout the promotions, as nobody could have predicted how the iconic doll would be portrayed in the film. Well, Barbie, in all its entirety, turned out to be the feminist icon the world didn’t know it needed. The poignant, humorous, and philosophical tale of gender identity had viewers sobbing, crying, and laughing. It produced a final product that unlocked an infinite number of story possibilities.

The holiday season is finally around the corner. The cozy winter days are perfect to binge-watch your favorite movies around the holidays or check out new ones. With Barbie giving chick flicks whole new definitions, it makes for a perfect holiday watch with some snacks as you settle in and explore the world of entertainment.

After a Kentastic theatrical run, Barbie’s bringing life to the party at your home. If you are wondering how you can watch the film online, we are sharing the information below:

Where can I watch Barbie online?

Barbie is available for streaming on Max for all those who haven’t watched it in theaters yet. Those who have can once again witness this colorful world right from the comfort of their homes. The film can be streamed straight from the Max app or by using streaming add-ons from different services.

Stream

Max (Subscription)

Rent

Amazon Prime Video: Rent for $5.99

Apple TV: Rent for $5.99

YouTube: Rent for $5.99

Barbie: Plot

Barbie is a movie based on the well-known fashion doll line from Mattel. It follows Margot Robbie’s ‘Stereotypical Barbie’, who has to travel to the real world to ‘fix’ herself, but as soon as she steps into the mundane world in comparison to her colorful Barbieland, she realizes you don’t always get what you want.

Barbie: Cast

The Greta Gerwig directorial stars the following actors:

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Ryan Gosling (Ken)

America Ferrera (Gloria)

Michael Cera (Allan)

Kingsley Ben-Adir (Ken)

Kate McKinnon (Barbie)

John Cena (Ken)

Issa Rae (Barbie)

Will Ferrell (CEO)

Barbie has a PG-13 rating because of its brief profanity. The film has a runtime of one hour and fifty-four minutes. You can check out Koimoi’s Barbie review here.

