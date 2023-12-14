Detailed Guide to "A Christmas Prince" Film Series

Films and TV shows do not always have to be profound, with a deeper meaning behind them. They don’t always have to have a conventional format, and they definitely do not always have to be life-changing experiences. And while many films out there aim for substance and depth, sometimes they can get a bit daunting and stressful. Which is why cheesy, guilty pleasure films exist. These are movies that just go for the cheese and clichés, no grand conclusions, no complexities whatsoever. They’re often so bad that it makes them good.

One such film series is the “A Christmas Prince” trilogy. It’s a Christmas romance that was first released in 2017, but apparently, one movie wasn’t enough, so they decided to turn it into a trilogy.

The second film was released on November 30, 2018, and was called “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding,” and the third one was released on December 5, 2019, and was titled “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby.”

The first movie was directed by Alex Zamm before John Schultz took over as director for the other two. Rose McIver, Ben Lamb, and Sarah Douglas are the main recurring cast members throughout all three films.

Plot of the the First Movie, “A Christmas Prince”

Like all good romantic comedies, the plot of “A Christmas Prince” starts with an aspiring journalist, Amber, who just wants to be recognized for her work. She gets sent to Aldovia to cover the press conference featuring the Crown Prince of the country, Richard. However, Because of unexpected events, Amber finds herself trapped in Aldovia, inside the palace, right within the Prince’s reach. And as always, we see our main couple going through their highs and lows together and eventually falling in love.

Plot of the Second Movie “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding”

Unsurprisingly, the first movie ended on a very positive note, with Richard and Amber getting engaged. The second installment, while leaning more toward the political side of things, is just as delightfully imaginative as the first one. Amber feels the weight of both the royal family’s strict rules and the distance caused by Richard’s duties as the King and is overwhelmed. On the other hand, Richard has to deal with the growing economic crisis in his country.

Plot of the Third Movie “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby”

The second film concluded with Richard and Amber finally getting married after saving their country from the economic crisis, of course. The third movie also touches on more intense topics such as truces, treaties, and war, but ultimately, since this is a rom-com, everything gets sorted out easily. It follows a pregnant Amber, with Richard by her side, as they try to renew a treaty with an ally country called Pengalia.

The “A Christmas Prince” trilogy is a Netflix original and is available to stream on the platform.

