Wondering what to watch this weekend? Koimoi is your personal set of Minions to curate that list; you are our big boss. While there aren’t bingeable series this week, we’ve got you covered with the latest episodes. In the movies section, dive into the life story of Elvis Presley’s wife in “Priscilla” or explore Taylor Swift’s journey with the “TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR” documentary. Need a laugh? Check out “The Family Plan,” a comedy about a Spy dad. Take a nostalgia trip with “Wonka” or venture into an unknown galaxy with “Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire.” Discover more about these and other exciting flicks in our listicle.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget

Starring: Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson, David Bradley, Jane Horrocks, Romesh Ranganathan, Daniel Mays, Josie, Sedgwick-Davies, Nick Mohammed, Miranda Richardson

Genre: Kids & Family, Adventure, Comedy, Animation

Director: Sam Fell

Writer: Karey Kirkpatrick, Rachel Tunnard, John O’Farrell

Release Date (Theaters): Dec 8, 2023 Limited

Release Date (Streaming): Dec 15, 2023 on Netflix

Runtime: 1h 37m

After successfully executing a daring escape from Tweedy’s farm, Ginger discovers her ideal haven—an idyllic island sanctuary for the entire flock, away from human perils. Alongside Rocky, she welcomes a little girl named Molly, seemingly achieving her long-desired happily-ever-after. However, a looming menace on the mainland poses a grave danger to all chickens. Determined, Ginger and her team decide to take action, even if it means jeopardizing their cherished freedom; this time, they’re infiltrating to protect their kind.

Priscilla

Starring: Cailee Spaeny, Jacob Elordi, Dagmara Domińczyk

Genre: Drama, Romance, Biography, Music

Director: Sofia Coppola

Writer: Sofia Coppola

Release Date (Theaters): Nov 3, 2023 Wide

Release Date (Streaming): Dec 15, 2023

Runtime: 1h 53m

Upon encountering teenage Priscilla Beaulieu at a party, Elvis Presley, a renowned rock-and-roll sensation, transforms into an unexpected figure in private: an exhilarating crush, a companion in solitude, and a vulnerable confidant. Through Priscilla’s perspective, Sofia Coppola unveils the untold facets of the great American myth, delving into the protracted courtship and tumultuous marriage of Elvis and Priscilla. From a German army base to the dream-like realm of Graceland, this emotionally charged and exquisitely depicted narrative explores the realms of love, fantasy, and fame.

Chick flick (2023)

Starring: Louise Linton, Matthew Mark Nichols, Sam Page

Genre: Romance, Comedy

Director: Louise Linton

Writer: Louise Linton

Release Date (Streaming): Dec 12, 2023, on Apple TV Plus

Runtime: 1h 42m

After her fiancé spills the beans about his fling with her sister, Claire (Louise Linton), a quick-witted fashion columnist, ditches her would-be husband at the altar. As if that’s not enough, she loses her job and hits rock bottom. With zilch to lose, Claire dives into the chaotic world of online dating and social media, sparking a revenge-fueled dating spree. As her hilarious dating escapades gain internet fame, things get a tad out of control. But when she bumps into her first love, Kyle (Sam Page), will he fan the flames or bring out the extinguisher? Get ready for a rom-com rollercoaster!

Walden (2023)

Starring: Emile Hirsch, Shane West, Kelli Garner, Tania Raymonde

Genre: Mystery & Thriller, Horror

Director: Mick Davis

Writer: Mick Davis

Release Date (Theaters): Nov 10, 2023 Limited

Release Date (Streaming): Dec 12, 2023, on Vudu for $9.99

Runtime: 1h 42m

Walden Dean, a stenographer haunted by the courtroom’s injustices, unravels a sinister side after a terminal illness diagnosis. With repressed anger bubbling to the surface, he begins meting out his own brand of justice in chilling and gruesome ways, plunging into a nightmarish descent where the line between right and wrong becomes terrifyingly blurred.

ANGEL BABY (2023)

Starring: Isabel Cueva, Rebecca De Mornay, Daniel Roebuck, Douglas Tait, Whitney Anderson

Genre: Horror, Mystery & thriller

Director: Douglas Tait

Writer: Elisa Manzini, Rebecca Stahl

Release Date (Theaters): Dec 15, 2023 Limited

Release Date (Streaming): Dec 15, 2023, on Prime video

Runtime: 1h 40m

Val (Isabel Cueva), a devoted wife, and her husband Justin (Dan Thiel) relocate to a secluded cabin to recover from the tragic loss of their unborn twins and to begin anew. However, Val starts to feel the ominous presence of evil lurking around. When her best friend (Whitney Anderson) arrives to assess her mental well-being, a series of dark secrets come to light. As Val encounters a mysterious neighbor (Chris Browning) and delves into the search for truth, she seeks strength with the support of the local bar owner (Rebecca DeMornay) to confront the malevolent force tormenting her peace.

I Can (2023)

Starring: Jeff Armstrong, Danner Brown, Cameron Arnett, Daniel Roebuck, Amanda Verkamp

Genre: Kids & Family, Drama, Sports

Director: Tyler Sansom

Writer: Evan Mitchum

Release Date (Theaters): Sep 22, 2023 Limited

Release Date (Streaming): Dec 12, 2023 on hoopladigital

Runtime: 1h 25m

Inspired by actual events, a couple’s extramarital affair takes an unforeseen turn when an unexpected pregnancy alters the course of their lives. Choosing to leave their spouses behind, they embark on a journey to forge a new life together. However, their daughter, Katelyn, is born with a birth defect. Amidst her father’s belief that Katelyn’s condition is a divine consequence of their past, Katelyn, with only one fully developed arm, defies the odds, showcasing an extraordinary talent for softball. “I Can” unfolds as a poignant tale of Katelyn’s triumph over adversity and her father’s eventual path to genuine forgiveness.

OUR SON (2023)

Starring: Billy Porter, Luke Evans, Robin Weigert, Andrew Rannells, Isaac Cole Powell, Phylicia Rashad

Genre: Drama, Lgbtq+

Director: Bill Oliver

Writer: Peter Nickowitz, Bill Oliver

Release Date (Theaters): Dec 8, 2023 Limited

Release Date (Streaming): Dec 15, 2023, on Vudu

Runtime: 1h 44m

Nicky (Luke Evans), a dedicated book publisher, shares his life with Gabriel (Billy Porter), his husband and a former actor turned stay-at-home dad, along with their eight-year-old son, Owen. Gabriel’s deep affection for Owen is evident, and the love between Nicky and Gabriel is profound. Beneath the surface, however, Gabriel has grown discontent with their marriage and decides to file for divorce. This choice sets off a custody dispute that compels both Nicky and Gabriel to grapple with the evolving dynamics of their love for each other and for their son. In this narrative, the complexities of relationships and family bonds take center stage.

Popular movies this week

TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR (2023)

Genre: Documentary, Music

Director: Sam Wrench

Release Date (Theaters): Oct 13, 2023 Wide

Release Date (Streaming): Dec 13, 2023 Rent on Amazon for $19.89

Runtime: 2h 48m

Witness the ongoing cultural phenomenon on the cinematic canvas! Immerse yourself in this extraordinary concert film capturing a historic tour. Brace yourself for a breathtaking documentary experience that invites you to ensure an unforgettable journey through the iconic moments of this unparalleled musical adventure.

Wonka (2023)

Starring: Timothée Chalamet, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins

Genre: Kids & Family, Fantasy, Comedy

Original Language: English

Director: Paul King

Producer: David Heyman, Alexandra Derbyshire, Luke Kelly

Writer: Simon Farnaby, Paul King

Release Date (Theaters): Dec 15, 2023 Wide

Runtime: 1h 56m

Derived from the remarkable protagonist in Roald Dahl’s beloved children’s book, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” which stands as one of the highest-selling children’s books ever, “Wonka” narrates the enchanting tale of the evolution of the world’s preeminent inventor, magician, and chocolatier into the cherished Willy Wonka we now adore.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire(2023)

Starring: Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Michiel Huisman, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher

Genre: Sci-fi, Action, Adventure, Drama, Fantasy

Original Language: English

Director: Zack Snyder

Writer: Shay Hatten, Kurt Johnstad, Zack Snyder

Release Date (Theaters): Dec 15, 2023 Limited

Release Date (Streaming): Dec 21, 2023 On Netflix

Runtime: 2h 13m

Helmed by Zack Snyder, the creative force behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, REBEL MOON unfolds as an expansive science-fiction spectacle developed over decades. Threatened by the forces of a tyrannical ruler, a peaceful settlement on a distant moon seeks salvation from Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious resident with the potential to be their savior. Entrusted with the mission of rallying skilled fighters for an improbable stand against the oppressive Mother World, Kora gathers a diverse group of warriors—outsiders, rebels, peasants, and war orphans from various realms united by a shared quest for redemption and vengeance, against the backdrop of an unlikely moon, a conflict for the destiny of a galaxy ensues, giving rise to a new cadre of heroes.

The family plan (2023)

Starring: Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Margaret Colletti, Van Crosby, Said Taghmaoui

Genre: Action, Comedy

Original Language: English

Director: Simon Cellan Jones

Producer: David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson

Writer: David Coggeshall

Release Date (Streaming): Dec 15, 2023, on Apple TV Plus

Runtime: 1h 58m

Dan Morgan (Mark Wahlberg) cherishes his serene suburban life as a dedicated husband, father of three, and successful car salesman, but there’s a twist. In a previous life, he was a top-notch government assassin handling the world’s deadliest threats. When his past catches up with him, Dan loads his unsuspecting wife (Michelle Monaghan), angsty teen daughter, pro-gamer son, and adorable 10-month-old baby into their minivan for a spontaneous cross-country road trip to Las Vegas. As he strives to safeguard his family and offer them the vacation of a lifetime, Dan must unleash his long-suppressed skills, all while keeping his true identity under wraps. Get ready for a comedic thrill ride!

Tv series

Fargo Season 5 Episode 5

Starring: Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, David Rysdahl, Joe Keery

Available on: Hulu

Genre: Crime

In episode 5 of Fargo season 5, titled “The Tiger,” the narrative takes a gripping turn with Dot’s shocking confession to Deputy Olmstead and a new abduction. Building on the aftermath of the recent house fire, Dot’s relentless mother-in-law, Lorraine, takes drastic action by having her committed. What unfolds from there becomes an intensifying tale of chaos and darkness, promising riveting plot developments that mark a significant shift in the unfolding crime drama.

Slow Horses Season 3 Episode 4

Starring: Gary Oldman, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jack Lowden, Saskia Reeves, Rosalind Eleazar

Available on: Apple TV+

Genre: Drama

In the latest installment of Slow Horses Season 3, Sean Donovan’s vendetta extends its reach into MI5, delving deeper into the underworld of espionage. Episode 4, titled “Uninvited Guest,” unravels more of this intricate backstory, exposing the Director-General’s heightened involvement in the ongoing cover-up. The episode commences with Spider’s demise making headlines, prompting Ingrid to confront Home Secretary Peter Judd about the rogue actions of his Tiger Team. Faced with potential resignation fallout and financial stakes in Chieftain’s operations, Peter navigates a precarious situation. Ingrid pledges to rectify the situation, though her motivations may extend beyond a simple cleanup.

A Murder At The End Of The World Season 1 Episodes 6

Creators: Brit Marling, Zal Batmanglij

Starring: Emma Corrin, Clive Owen, Harris Dickinson, Brit Marling, Alice Braga

Available on: Hulu

Genre: Mystery thriller

In the riveting sixth episode of A Murder at the End of the World, a slew of revelations and pivotal clues surface, intensifying the overarching murder mystery. Picking up from the suspenseful conclusion of episode 5, the narrative kicks off with Darby narrowly escaping a perilous encounter. As the episode unfolds, Darby delves deeper into Lee’s intricate history with Andy and her enigmatic retreat plans, drawing closer to unraveling the intricate web surrounding Bill’s murder. The plot thickens, promising a gripping murder mystery with each unfolding detail.

Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters Season 1 Episode 5

Creator: Chris Black

Starring: Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe

Available on: Apple TV+

Genre: Action

The Randa siblings are entangled in a complex web of mystery and suspense. Stranded in the unforgiving Alaskan wilderness in the previous episode, they opt to go their separate ways, triggering a series of peculiar events. Kentaro braves a snowstorm, confronting hallucinations of unresolved issues with his father and past relationships. Simultaneously, the remaining group embarks on a desperate search for aid for the gravely injured May. Amidst despair, Kentaro stumbles upon a functional radio left behind by his father, making a distress call—only to be met with the unexpected arrival of Monarch, further deepening the enigmatic threads woven into their predicament.

Conclusion

I hope you’ve found the perfect pick for your weekend binge from the listicle above. There’s a little something for everyone, spanning comedy, action, animation, thriller, crime, and romance genres. Consider catching at least one of the TV series or go all-in with the popular movies mentioned – it’s a great idea. Whatever you decide, here’s wishing you made the right choice, and let’s wrap up this listicle by hoping you have an extraordinary weekend filled with entertainment. Happy watching!

Must Read: Netflix’s Top-10 Most-Viewed Films: Leo, With Over 20 Million Views, Is At #1 Again; See The Full List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News