Dune: Part Two makers shared yet another exclusive poster of the upcoming film ahead of the film’s release. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve and adapted from Frank Herbert’s sci-fi novel. After a long wait of about three years, Timothee Chalamet is returning as Paul Atreides, along with others.

The sci-fi film’s first installment was released in 2021 and made a whopping $402.02 million at the worldwide box office. Timothee, along with Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and others, make up the movie’s ensemble cast and will be back in the sequel. Scroll below to learn everything about the film.

On 24th January, IGN revealed the exclusive poster of Dune: Part Two featuring its entire star cast and an epic battle surrounded by a sand storm. The advance bookings for the Timothee Chalamet movie will open from Friday, as per reports, and early fan screenings will allegedly take place on Sunday, 25th February.

Check out Louiz Fernando’s post on X about Dune: Part Two’s pre-sales and special screenings.

Plot –

The sequel will continue with Paul Atreides’ mythic journey as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. As per Collider, the official synopsis further states, “Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

Cast & Crew –

Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem will return to support Timothee Chalamet in this sequel. Additionally, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, Léa Seydoux, and Souheila Yacoub are among the new cast members.

Greig Fraser and Patrice Vermette have returned as Dune: Part Two’s director of photography and production designer, respectively. Editor Joe Walker, visual effects supervisor Paul Lambert, costume designer Jaqueline West, and renowned composer Hans Zimmer have also returned to give their best to the sci-fi film.

The film’s producers are Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Denis Villeneuve, Tanya Lapointe, and Patrick McCormick. Executive producers include Joshua Grode, Herbert W. Gains, Jon Spaihts, Thomas Tull, Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert. Kevin J Anderson is the creative consultant.

Production

Dune: Part Two started its production in July 2022, and the filming was wrapped in December of the same year. Timothee shared the news via his Instagram handle with a photo.

Trailers

The fans got the first look at the Dune: Part Two trailer in May last year, and it also showed us glimpses of Florence and Austin’s characters. The second trailer was released in June with some dialogue and striking visuals. In July, its international trailer showed new footage not seen in the first two trailers. In December 2023, another trailer was released, which revealed that Timothee Chalamet’s character has visions of what’s to happen.

Runtime & Release

According to reports, the movie will have a runtime of 165 minutes. Initially, it was slated to be released in October 2023, which was then moved to November of the same year, but eventually got delayed because of the SAG/WGA Strikes. Finally, it will be coming to the theatres on March 1, 2024.

Dune 3

A few days back, we did a detailed report on the potential threequel of the Oscar-winning movie, and you can read it here. According to rumors, Dune 3 has already been greenlit and is eyeing a 2027 release.

