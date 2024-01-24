Yet another week of 2024 has passed with a whole bunch of new choices for films to watch on the OTT Platform Netflix. A lot of new releases ensure that they keep the viewers hooked. While new releases like The Legend of Tarzan and The Kitchen made their way to the top 10 most-watched films of the week, the older releases continued to rule the charts.

In the Non-English films category, the Spanish film Society Of The Snow rules the list at number 1, followed by the German film Sixty Minutes at number 2 and the Telugu film Salaar at number 3. The Arabic film From Your Ashes, which dropped this week, has secured the fourth spot, while Maborishi, a Japanese anime film, secured the fifth spot.

Coming to the English films, The Legend Of Tarzan, The Kitchen, Stillwater, Wild, The Forever Purge, and Queenpins were the new releases this week that immediately entered the top 10 list owing to their long watching hours. The Super Mario Bros. Movie & Leo have been maintaining their spot in the list for the 8th & 9th week respectively.

Here is a list of the top 10 films streaming on Netflix that most people watched this week, and you can definitely watch them over the weekend.

1. Lift

Views – 36 Million

Viewing Hours – 65.4 Million

IMDb Rating – 5.5

Rotten Tomato Critics Rating – 29%

Rotten Tomato Audience Rating – 32%

Star Cast – Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sam Worthington

What’s It About?

Helmed by F. Gary Fray, the Action Comedy involves a thief and his ex-girlfriend who plan to execute a robbery worth millions on a passenger flight. Will they succeed or not?

2. The Legend of Tarzan

Views – 7.9 Million

Viewing Hours – 14.4 Million

IMDb Rating – 6.2

Rotten Tomato Critics Rating – 35%

Rotten Tomato Audience Rating – 58%

Star Cast – Alexander Skarsgard, Rory J Saper, Samuel L. Jackson, Christian Stevens and others

What’s It About?

Helmed by David Yates, the official synopsis of the film reads, “Tarzan, having acclimated to life in London, is called back to his former home in the jungle to investigate the activities at a mining encampment.”

3. The Kitchen

Views – 5.6 Million

Viewing Hours – 10.2 Million

IMDb Rating – 5

Rotten Tomato Critics Rating – 86%

Rotten Tomato Audience Rating – 49%

Star Cast – Kano, Jedaiah Bannerman, Hope Ikpoku Jnr

What’s It About?

Helmed by Daniel Kaluuya and Kibwe Tavares, the official synopsis of the film reads, “In a dystopian future London where all social housing has been eliminated, Izi and Benji fight to navigate the world as residents of The Kitchen, a community that refuses to abandon their home.”

4. Stillwater

Views – 5.5 Million

Viewing Hours – 12.7 Million

IMDb Rating – 6.6

Rotten Tomato Critics Rating – 75%

Rotten Tomato Audience Rating – 72%

Star Cast – Matt Damon, Camille Cottin, Abigail Breslin

What’s It About?

Helmed by Tom McCarthy, the official synopsis of the film reads, “A father travels from Oklahoma to France to help his estranged daughter, who is in prison for a murder she claims she didn’t commit.”

5. The Equalizer 3

Views – 4.6 Million

Viewing Hours – 8.3 Million

IMDb Rating – 6.9

Rotten Tomato Critics Rating – 76%

Rotten Tomato Audience Rating – 94%

Star Cast – Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Eugenio Mastrandrea

What’s It About?

Helmed by Antoine Fuqua, the official synopsis of the film reads, “Robert McCall finds himself at home in Southern Italy, but he discovers his friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.”

6. The Forever Purge

Views – 4.4 Million

Viewing Hours – 7.7 Million

IMDb Rating – 5.4

Rotten Tomato Critics Rating – 49%

Rotten Tomato Audience Rating – 78%

Star Cast – Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman

What’s It About?

Helmed by Everardo Gout, the official synopsis of the film reads, “All the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end.”

7. Queenpins

Views – 4.4 Million

Viewing Hours – 8.1 Million

IMDb Rating – 6.4

Rotten Tomato Critics Rating – 48%

Rotten Tomato Audience Rating – 82%

Star Cast – Kristen Bell, Kirby, Paul Walter Hauser

What’s It About?

Helmed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly, the official synopsis of the film reads, “A pair of housewives create a $40 million coupon scam.”

8. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Views – 4.2 Million

Viewing Hours – 6.5 Million

IMDb Rating – 7

Rotten Tomato Critics Rating – 59%

Rotten Tomato Audience Rating – 95%

Star Cast – Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day

What’s It About?

Based on the popular video game Mario, the official synopsis of the film says, “A plumber named Mario travels through an underground labyrinth with his brother Luigi, trying to save a captured princess.”

9. Wild

Views – 3.8 Million

Viewing Hours – 7.3 Million

IMDb Rating – 7.1Rotten Tomato Critics Rating – 88%

Rotten Tomato Audience Rating – 75%

Star Cast – Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Gaby Hoffmann

What’s It About?

Helmed by Jean-Marc Vallee, the official synopsis of the film reads, “A chronicle of one woman’s 1,100-mile solo hike undertaken as a way to recover from a recent personal tragedy.”

10. Leo

Views – 3.3 Million

Viewing Hours – 5.8 Million

IMDb Rating – 3.3

Rotten Tomato Critics Rating – 82%

Rotten Tomato Audience Rating – 91%

Star Cast – Adam Sandler, Bill Burr, Cecily Strong

What’s It About?

Helmed by Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, and David Wachtenheim, the official synopsis of the film reads, "A 74-year-old lizard named Leo and his turtle friend decide to escape from the terrarium of a Florida school classroom where they have been living for decades."

So, what are you waiting for? Add them to your binge list and gorge on these beauties this weekend as per your taste.

