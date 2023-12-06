The Super Mario Bros Movie, which came out in April earlier this year, did exceptionally well at the box office. Actors like Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Jack Black lent their voices to the video game-based movie. The film recently debuted on one of the biggest streaming platforms, Netflix, and has garnered impressive views.

Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic have directed the film. The story revolves around Mario and his brother Luigi in the Mushroom Kingdom. The video game from which the movie is inspired was developed by Nintendo and is a successor of the arcade game Mario Bros. All the actors who gave their voices to bring the characters to life on screen also received handsome pay for their fun and exciting work.

As per reports, The Super Mario Bros Movie was made on a budget of $100 million, and it earned a lifetime collection of $1.3 billion. The actors Chris Pratt and Anya Taylor-Joy were the highest-paid among the castmates. The film reportedly opened to mixed views but became a massive success at the box office.

Let us look at how much Chris Pratt and others were paid for The Super Mario Bros Movie!

Christ Pratt as Mario – $5 million

The MCU star voiced the titular character of Mario, a struggling plumber who gets transported to the Mushroom Kingdom.

Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach – $1 million

Anya Taylor-Joy gave her voice for the role of Princess Peach, the love interest of Pratt’s character Mario.

Charlie Day as Luigi – $600K

He lent his voice to the role of Mario’s brother, Luigi, who is also a plumber and has been transported to the Mushroom Kingdom.

Jack Black as Bowser – $300k

Jack Black‘s character, Bowser, is the king of the Koopas and has an evil scheme to conquer the kingdom and marry the Princess.

Keagan-Michael Key as Toad – $200K

Keagan-Michael Key’s character is a resident of the Mushroom Kingdom and belongs to the Toad species in the film The Super Mario Bros Movie. He dreams of going on a thrilling adventure.

Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong – $200K

Seth Rogan’s character, Donkey Kong, is a gorilla and an heir to the throne of the jungle kingdom.

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong – $150K

Fred Armisen voiced the father of Donkey Kong, who is also the king of the Jungle Kingdom.

Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike – $120K

Sebastian gave his voice to the character Spike, Mario and Luigi’s former boss in the company Wrecking Crew.

The Super Mario Bros Movie arrived on Netflix on December 3rd, and on the first day of its OTT debut, it entered the streaming platform’s Top-10 most-viewed list with a staggering 3.1 million views.

