Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy are two of the biggest stars in Hollywood at the moment, owing to their movies Barbie and Oppenheimer, respectively. They made history with the phenomenon of Barbenheimer and proved films with good content always prevail even if they clash at the box office. Recently, the duo came face to face for an interview, and they had us floored with their chic styling.

Both films made great money at the box office, but Margot’s Mattel doll-inspired movie was ahead of Murphy’s. Margot is one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses, and Cillian might get his first Oscar nomination for the Christopher Nolan directorial. Stepping aside from the acting, the stars are equally fashionable and make their fans swoon over their red-carpet looks, and together, they make a stunning pair. Keep scrolling to get more deets.

Recently, Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy met for Variety’s Actors on Actors and talked about their films Barbie, Oppenheimer, and Barbenheimer. The duo even posed for the media outlet and went Oppenheimer in their pictures. No, nothing atomic, but I chose to wear black and white ensembles. The actors looked exceptionally chic in the classic combination. Margot wore a black costume with white polka dots.

Margot Robbie wore a mini dress with a lace border and draped a matching bomber jacket over her shoulder. She paired her outfit with black heels, kept her golden locks open, and had beach waves.

Her makeup was also on point. Robbie had a dewy foundation base on with creamy blushed cheeks. Her eyes had smudged brown kohl and ample mascara. For the lips, she chose to wear a brown matte lip shade. She accessorized her look with a bangle and had a small purse.

On the other hand, her colleague Cillian Murphy looked dapper in a black blazer with fine white stripes paired with matching pants. He sported a plain white shirt underneath and black formal shoes. His hair was styled neatly, and his face was adequately moisturized. They posed very royally as Margot sat on a large chair with her perfectly toned legs crossed; Murphy stood by her side with his hands in his pockets and a great posture.

Variety and other handles on X, including Pop Crave and FilmUpdates, have posted pictures of Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy. Alexi Lubomirski photographed them. Check out the pictures here:

‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie and ‘Oppenheimer’ star Cillian Murphy for Variety’s Actors on Actors. pic.twitter.com/PfVgvEq6ko — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 5, 2023

Margot Robbie and Cillian Murphy photographed by Alexi Lubomirski for Variety pic.twitter.com/ql8fszmmRI — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) December 5, 2023

