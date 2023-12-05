Hailey Bieber and Dua Lipa are undoubtedly gorgeous women with impressive physiques. The duo recently sported a similar outfit, which flaunted their undergarments through the outfits’ sheer material. Dua wore it at the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala event, which Hailey also attended. Luckily for them, Hailey didn’t wear a similar outfit at the Gala. Keep scrolling to know more about them in deets.

Hailey Bieber rocked the glazing black fitted gown at the Museum Gala. She posed on the red carpet with BFF Kendall Jenner, and the duo looked stunning and set up glam BFF goals for us. Dua also looked breathtaking with her bold scarlet-hued locks in a black ensemble. Dua and Hailey enjoy a massive fan following on social media platforms and share beautiful images and moments from their lives with admirers.

Dua Lipa posted a carousel of pictures of her look from the Academy Museum Gala event on her Instagram. She wore a sheer black outfit made out of a net and had a floral design all over. The gown had a plunging v-neck design at the back and a round neck at the front. The OOTD was full-sleeved with frills in the show from the waist down. The singer sported black underwear beneath the sheer dress, which was clearly visible and made for the outfit’s bold quotient.

Dua Lipa paired the sleek outfit with black heels, a diamond necklace, diamond earrings, and a cocktail ring. She kept her burgundy-colored hair open and casual. For makeup, she chose to wear a lightweight foundation, blush, and a little highlighter. Her bushy eyebrows were groomed properly with sleek eyeliner and mascara on the eyes. For lips, the Levitating singer chose to wear matte nude-colored lipstick.

See the pictures of Dua Lipa here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

On the other hand, Hailey Bieber posted a few pictures of her on Instagram wearing a similar outfit. She was wearing a sheer knitted knee-length dress with full sleeves. The dress featured a cut-out and a high neck with long sleeves. She wore a nude-colored bra underneath while flaunting her black undies.

For accessories, she sported gold earrings, her wedding ring, and another statement ring. As always, Hailey nailed her makeup. She wore a dewy base and creamy blush; Hailey also had a highlighter, giving her a perfect shine. For lips, Hailey, too, went for nude lips. The Rhode Skin founder tied her hair up in a sleek bun.

Check out the pictures of Hailey here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)

Polls Who do you think wore the sheer black outfit better? Dua Lipa

Hailey Bieber View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

