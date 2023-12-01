If you ever need to know what loyal fans are, you should definitely meet a Mad Max fan. The trailer for Anya Taylor-Joy & Chris Hemsworth‘s Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is out, and despite the debate around the bad CGI and VFX, fans are totally excited to give the prequel a fair chance.

The film is one of the most anticipated films of 2024, and after the trailer dropped, honest feedback would obviously point out the shoddy VFX, which constitutes a major part of the trailer. Comparisons have been drawn with Mad Max: Fury Road as well. Still, the film is being touted as one of the best reasons to visit the theaters.

Helmed by George Miller, the film is the fifth in the Mad Max movie franchise, and Anya Taylor-Joy, in this prequel, plays Imperator Furiosa, originally played by Charlize Theron. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga features Taylor-Joy as a young Furiosa and will trace her origin from the wasteland.

The official synopsis of the film says, “As the world falls, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and into the hands of a Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. While two Tyrants war for dominance over the Citadel, Furiosa survives many trials as she plots a way back home through the wasteland.”

Netizens have reacted to the trailer and have decided to give the film a fair chance and not judge the bad quality CGI in the trailer. A user wrote, “I’m digging the film, a little more CGI than I’d like, but I’ll reserve my judgment until the film is released.” Another comment read, “For anyone worried, I would bet the visual effects and color grading aren’t even close to being completed yet. Looks promising!” A third comment read, “45 years after the fall. Max is officially immortal.”

A hopeful user commented, “Glad to be getting to see the Bullet Farm and Gas Town, but I’m concerned about bad CGI, though. Hopefully, the trailer is just rougher than the movie.” One more user wrote, “The CGI looked better when I watched it on my big TV instead of my browser.” A verdict said, “Not looking very Mad Max. Not feel the cartoony cars. But I’ll give it a chance.”

You can check out the rest of the discussion around the film on this Reddit thread.

