The Scream franchise is one of the most popular slasher thrillers in Hollywood. After a decade’s break, the franchise has returned in 2022. There are six films, and he has earned hundreds of millions through the film series. The franchise’s latest installment, Scream 7, is already in the initial stages of development and has been in the news for firing actress Melissa Barrera. The 2022 reboot of the thriller movie also featured Jenna Ortega in it, and after the Barrera fiasco, she allegedly left the project, too.

The first film in the franchise was released in 1996. Courteney Cox, Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Drew Barrymore, Skeet Ulrich, and others were in the ensemble. It was directed by Wes Craven and made Ghostface one of the dreaded villains in the history of Hollywood. The last film in the Cox-led film series came out in 2011, followed by the reboot in 2022. It got a positive response from the fans and audience at large.

Scream 6 star Melissa Barrera got fired from the 7th installment over her opinions about the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. Scream 7’s casting has hit an enormous bump owing to Barrera’s firing and Jenna Ortega leaving the film. However, there is no denying that the film has kept us entertained; let’s rewind and look at all the six movies and what we know about the seventh one.

1. Scream (1996)

Cast: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Drew Barrymore, Rose McGowan and others.

Release: December 20 1996

Director: Wes Craven

The first film in the franchise set things in motion after the gruesome killings of a few high school students. The murderer opts for movie cliches as his means of killing. The murders have a significant impact on Neve Campbell’s Sidney, who has been coping with the anniversary of her mother’s r*pe and killing. She is then contacted by the murderer of those high school students and gets attacked by the killer with a Ghostface mask. Sidney alleges her boyfriend Billy Loomis of the heinous deed. From then on, a series of things happen as the film progresses.

2. Scream 2 (1997)

Cast: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jamie Kennedy, Jada Pinkett Smith, Timothy Olyphant, Jerry O Connell & more.

Release: December 12 1997

Director: Wes Craven

Plot: Campbell and Cox reprised their roles in the second installment. Their characters, after surviving the events of the first film, had to go through another murder spree when two college students get killed at the preview of a movie called Stab. The film was based on the events of the first Scream. David Arquette’s Deputy Dewy and others would have to find out who the killer was as soon as possible before they all ended up dead.

3. Scream 3 (2000)

Cast: David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Patrick Dempsey, Jenny McCarthy, Parker Rosey, Lance Henriksen, Deon Richmond and others.

Release: February 04, 2000

Director: Wes Craven

Plot: The threequel of Scream takes place three years after the events of the first two installments, with the three main characters of Sidney, Gale, and Dewey making a return. A new Ghostface emerges who goes on a killing spree and murders the movie’s cast within a movie, Stab 3. The film has an unexpected twist at the end, and it will leave you shocked.

4. Scream 4 (2011)

Cast- David Arquette, Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Emma Roberts, Hayden Panettiere, Rory Culkin, Lake Bell & more.

Release: April 15 2011

Director: Wes Craven

Plot: The fourth installment and the events of the film take place a decade later. Sidney returns to Woodsboro for her book tour. Not only is Sidney back in town, but the Ghostface Killer is also back, with Sidney being forced to stay due to unavoidable circumstances.

5. Scream (2022)

Cast: Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell.

Release: January 14, 2022

Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Plot: The events of the film take place several years later with a new Ghostface Killer on a murder spree. The murderer targets a group of teenagers to dig up the secrets of the past. The film marks the entry of Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega in the franchise.

6. Scream VI (2023)

Cast: Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Jenna Ortega, Tony Revolori, and others.

Release: March 10, 2023

Director: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett

Plot: The four survivors of the Ghostface killings leave Woodsboro and go to New York City for a fresh start. However, their troubles do not leave as a new killer emerges and goes on a killing spree again. The film came out in Marche this year and has received a positive response from the audience.

7. Scream 7

Cast

The upcoming Scream 7 initially had Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera in the leads. They were supposed to reprise their roles, but things are bleak regarding the cast, and the makers have announced no concrete news. Courteney Cox might come back as Gale, along with Hayden Panettiere. No one else from Scream VI’s cast has been confirmed yet.

Scream 7 Filming Schedule & Release Date

As per Variety, Scream 7 is slated to be released in 2025. The filming may start in 2024.

Where to Watch the Scream Film Series?

The films are available for rent on Prime Video.

