Netflix is a platform with some fantastic shows and series to binge-watch on. The popular OTT platform has given us many amazing web series and web films, and with the holiday month upon us and Christmas knocking at the door, most of us are getting ready to cozy up on our couch or bed to see some fantastic movies.

For the unversed, the streaming platform brings out a list of the most-watched films, and this week’s list is finally here. The list comprises ten movies, and as per the latest one, people have already started binging on Christmas notable titles. Keep scrolling to know the complete list of the most viewed films.

The animated musical Leo has again topped the list of Netflix’s Most-Viewed Films of the week. Besides that, movies like The Killer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and more exist. Some films have been in the top ten list more than once, and people were in the mood to watch some feel-good films this week.

Here is the list of the Top-10 most-viewed films on Netflix

1. Leo

The musical film is based on the life of a lizard named Leo who decides to escape from the Florida school where he and his turtle friend have lived for years. The film was on #1 last week as well. It is once again on the top with 23.6 million views and has been watched for 42 million hours.

2. Family Switch

It is a film based before Christmas, where the parents’ bodies get swapped with their teenage kids, leading to some hilarious events. The film is second on the list, with 22.2 million views. This family riot has been watched for 39 million hours.

3. Best. Christmas. Ever!

Best. Christmas. Ever! is a romantic comedy about two college friends, Charlotte and Jackie. Charlotte, her friend Jackie’s life, is too good to be true, and she embarks on a journey to prove that she is right. It has been on the list with 7 million views. The film has been on the list three times and has been watched for 9 million hours.

4. Catering Christmas

It is a film about Molly Frost, who is a catering business owner who gets hired for one of the biggest events in New Hampshire. The film has 4.6 million views. Catering Christmas has been viewed for 6 million hours.

5. Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is an action-adventure film based on the video game series. The first film came out in 2020. The movie has made it to the list with 4 million views. It has been watched for 8.2 million hours.

6. The Silencing

This film drifts apart from the above films, which have a lighter mood and are feel-good types. It is about a man who is out to track a killer. This Killer may have kidnapped the man’s daughter years ago. It has 3.7 million views and has been watched for 5.8 million hours.

7. The Killer

This Michael Fassbender-led crime thriller received a lot of appreciation from the viewers. The Killer has been on the top-10 list four times and has been viewed for 7.1 million hours. The movie has 3.6 million views.

8. Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Another Christmas film is on this week’s Top-10 most-viewed films list, or should we say an anti-christmas film? It is about The Grinch, who lives with his dog Max and embarks on a mission to ruin the happy occasion for others. It has 3.4 million views and has been on the list four times. The film has been watched for 4.9 million hours.

9. The Super Mario Bros. Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie debuted on the list in ninth place with 3.1 million views. The video-game-inspired film has been watched for 4.8 million hours.

10. The Christmas Chronicles

Netflix’s Top-10 most-viewed films list concluded with The Christmas Chronicles with 3 million views. Kids plan to capture the Santa Clause on Christmas Eve, but their plan fails, and they shift to a different plan. The movie has been watched for 5.3 million hours.

Start your Holiday celebrations soon with these films and many more on Netflix. Watch this space for an update on the OTT platform’s most-viewed movies and shows.

