IMDB has recently announced a fantastic year-end list, including the names of this year’s top 10 web series. This has been a phenomenal year for the Indian Entertainment industry. In fact, a lot of stars made their web series debut this year, from Kajol to Naga Chaitanya.

Interestingly, crime has been the most popular genre, with nine series from this year making their way on this top 10 list. This year, creator duo Raj & DK enthralled the audiences with two brilliant works of art in Guns N Gulaab starring Rajkummar Rao and Farzi starring Shahid Kapoor.

OTT stars Bhuvan Arora and Angira Dhar were the ‘breakout stars’ on IMDb’s Starmeter, and both their web series also found a place in the top 10 list. Shahid Kapoor might not have been a theatrical release, but he is definitely ruling the OTT world.

1. Farzi

Shahid Kapoor, as a disillusioned artist, and Vijay Sethupathi, as a Special Task Force Officer in this Tom & Jerry-ish black comedy, were perfect recipes for an entertaining series. It also stars Bhuvan Arora, Kay Kay Menon, and Rashi Khanna. The web series is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, and you can watch it in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada; apart from Hindi, Subtitles for all these languages and English are also available.

2. Guns &Gulaabs

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, and others, this black comedy is dark and hilarious, with a lot of bloodshed and violence. The official synopsis of the series reads, “In the cartel-run town of Gulaabgunj, an unprecedented opium deal pulls a big-city cop and a lovesick mechanic into its chaotic clutches.” Created by Raj & DK, the web series is streaming on Netflix in Hindi, Malayalam, and Telugu.

3. The Night Manager

This series got its name in the headlines when Hrithik Roshan walked out of it, and Aditya Roy Kapur walked into his shoes. An official remake of the Hollywood web series starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie. The Indian version stars Anil Kapoor with ARK. Created by Sandeep Modi, the series streams on Disney + Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali.

4. Kohrra

Originally in Punjabi, this web series has been produced by Karrnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Films and is streaming on Netflix. The cop thriller has a brilliant star cast and storyline, which says, “When an NRI bridegroom is found dead days before his wedding, two cops must unravel the troubling case as turbulence unfolds in their own lives.” This show stars Barun Sobti, Suvinder Vicky, Harleen Sethi, Varun Badola, and others.

5. Asur 2

Produced by Bombay Fables, Asur 2 stars Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Riddhi Dogra, and others. The first season aired on Voot, while season 2 is streaming on Jio Cinema. Asur 2 streams in Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bhojpuri with English subtitles.

6. Rana Naidu

The official synopsis of the show reads, “Rana Naidu is the go-to problem solver for the rich and famous. But when his father is released from jail, the one mess he can’t handle may be his own.” Starring Surveen Chawla and Rana Daggubati, the web series is streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

7. Dahaad

Sonakshi Sinha, a Dabangg cop in Dahaad, is a sub-inspector trying to decode a mystery around dead women being found in toilets. As she embarks on this mission, what follows next is a gripping tale. Produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s Tiger Baby Productions, the web series streams on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

8. Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the series stars Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra, and Naseeruddin Shah with an ensemble cast. This crime drama involves a profitable drug cartel business run by a gang of women. Streaming on Hotstar.

9. Scoop

Before the world met the real journalist Jigna Vora in Bigg Boss 17, they met the reel version in Scoop, played by Karishma Tanna. Also starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Prosenjit Chatterjee and created by Hansal Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, the web series is streaming on Sony Liv.

10. Jubilee

Jubilee was a beautiful poem and probably this year’s best period drama. Created by Vikramaditya Motwane, it gave the Indian Entertainment Industry breakthrough stars in Aparshakti Khurrana, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Sidhant Gupta. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The web series streams in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, with subtitles in the same languages.

These ten titles were consistently the most popular with IMDb users, as determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide.

So what are you waiting for? It is a perfect weekend and the perfect cozy month to binge on all these beautiful masterpieces.

