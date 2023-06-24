Actors Gulshan Devaiah and Rajkummar Rao have reunited, this time for a web series. The critically acclaimed actors will be working together for the third time with Raj and DK’s streaming series ‘Guns & Gulaabs’. Gulshan has lauded his co-actor saying that Raj is a flag-bearer for the actors of his generation.

The two actors were first seen together in the 2011 film ‘Shaitan‘, where Gulshan played one of the leads and Rajkummar portrayed the character of a corrupt cop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gulshan said: “His craft and career are benchmarks for us and he’s an inspiration for all. I have immense respect and admiration for Raj, he’s a flag bearer of sorts for a generation of actors. He blackmailed and assaulted me in ‘Shaitan’, we romanced in ‘Badhaai Do’ and let’s just leave it as a surprise as to what we’ll be up to on screen this time around.”

They came back together after almost a decade with ‘Badhaai Do’, where they played love interests and made the audience fall in love with their onscreen chemistry.

‘Guns & Gulaabs‘ is a comedy crime thriller set in the 1990s’, and also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Adarsh Gourav, and TJ Bhanu. Gulshan was last seen in the movie ‘8 A.M. Metro’, opposite Saiyami Kher. He was also part of the crime thriller ‘Dahaad’.

Must Read: “Salman Khan’s PRDP’s Day Shots Were Also Shot At Night… He Left Sets If He Felt He Isn’t Looking Good… Used To Say ‘Get A Drink’ Chilling With Crew Members Till 3.30 AM” Reveals Anand Balraj

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News