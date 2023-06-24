Om Raut’s much-awaited film Adipurush was released last week amidst much fanfare. Even though the film opened to a historic start at the box office at its first weekend, it is on a downward spiral since earlier this week. Prabhas, however, seemingly saved the film from making further losses at the box office. Scroll down to learn how.

The mythological drama is a 3D film which hit theatres on June 16 in multiple languages. Since its release, the film has received negative reviews from critics and audiences alike. Many slammed the makers for inaccurate representation of the characters from Ramayana.

As per Telugu 360 report, Om Raut wanted to split the movie into two parts to follow the current trend. The ultimate runtime also forced him to pursue such a course of action. In order to divide the story into two parts, he asked Prabhas to continue filming Adipurush for one more month.

However, Prabhas disagreed and convinced the Adipurush crew that a two-part strategy would not be effective for the movie. At that point, the producers decided to postpone their decision. The film was made at a budget of 500-600 crores, second instalment would have increased the cost to more than 1000 crores. Since the first instalment had failed at the box office, they would have incurred a substantial financial loss.

According to earlier media reports, an OTT juggernaut purchased the digital rights to Om Raut’s legendary film and made a significant profit before the film’s premiere. Adipurush’s digital rights have reportedly been sold to Amazon Prime Video for a staggering Rs 250 crore, according to an OTT Play report. The Telugu version was sold for approximately 185 crores, therefore, the movie appears to have made 435 crores of its 500 crore budget already.

In the Om Raut-written and directed film, Prabhas plays Raghava, Saif Ali Khan plays Lankesh, and Kriti Sanon plays Janaki. In the movie, Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage played Hanuman.

