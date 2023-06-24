Manoj Bajpayee recently took the OTT platforms by storm, as his back-to-back projects were highly appreciated by everyone. While his recent web series’ Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ garnered a lot of accolades, his OTT film Gulmohar counted 10 million views in the first week of its release itself. Now, the actor talked about what makes the OTT and theatrical releases different from one another.

Manoj is one of the A-listers of Bollywood who worked hard to carve his path in the industry and proved his worth as an actor. Be it Satya or Gangs of Wasseypur, or The Family Man – Bajpayee has shown a variety of characters.

In an interview with ETimes, Manoj Bajpayee talked about the feedback he received on his OTT film Gulmohar and said, “It is a big deal. If they are saying that Gulmohar garnered 10 million views in the first week, that is fine, but how many people were actually watching it? That way, Gulmohar is very different. If you are saying 10 million, then I would say double it or triple it because most of the time people have seen it with family members. So if you go by that, Gulmohar today is the most watched film on OTT. If you are going to watch a film in a cinema hall and three people are going, you will buy three movie tickets, but on OTT, if four or five people are watching the content, it only counts as one view.”

Revealing what makes it different between an OTT release and a theatrical release, Manoj Bajpayee further said, “The parameters of success of a project on OTT and theatres are entirely different. While for theatres, it is the number of tickets sold, for OTT it should be genuine likes and praises. The OTT business is very different, and what people like on OTT and what they don’t like are very different from films. In theatres, they can make something about the metaverse, and suddenly these films are earning thousands of crores, but that doesn’t mean everyone has gone and watched it. And even if they have gone to theatres, it doesn’t mean that they liked it.”

Manoj concluded by stating that the digital revolution is evolving every day.

Well, what do you think about Manoj Bajpayee’s opinion about OTT releases and theatrical releases? Let us know.

