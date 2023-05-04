Vijay Varma has been treating the audience with his flawless performances and amazing fashion sense. Currently, the versatile actor has become the talk of the town ever since the trailer of Dahaad has been released in which he is back as a unhinged villain. Stepping into yet another different character in the series, Vijay will be seen sharing screen space with Gulshan Devaiah with whom he seems to have developed a great bond as co-actor which is well evident with the fun reply he dropped on Gulshan’s post.

Vijay and Gulshan seem to have developed a great friendship. As Gulshan recently shared a post on his social media saying –

“No no rey baba I charge 25 lakhs per scene from my Co actors, so I do thoda kam acting so as to not upstage them. Nobody has paid this fee yet but it’s not stopping me from trying to hustle my Co actors.”

As he mentioned about his co-stars, Vijay Varma being one, replied to Gulshan with a fun lef pulling one-liner writing –

“Aur overacting ke kitne kaatne hai?”

Aur overacting ke kitne kaatne hai? https://t.co/F01vZsycTd — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) May 4, 2023

Apart from Dahaad, Vijay Varma will be next seen in ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ next to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. The Darlings star also has a few pore projects in his kitty.

