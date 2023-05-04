After their stint in Bigg Boss 14, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have become the most adorable couple in tinsel town. The couple never fails to send their fans into a tizzy every time they pose together for photos. While Karan and Teja continue to send major relationship goals, rumours around their wedding continue to surface every now and then. Now in a recent interview, the actor has spilt the beans on his roka plans. That apart, the actor has also reacted to trolls.

Time and again, we have seen KK and Teja getting trolled for their latest outing and PDA in front of paps. Now in the latest interview, the actor said that while they enjoy the popularity, they also know that this fame is not gonna last forever.

Speaking to News18, when Karan Kundrra was asked about getting trolled, he said, “It’s a part and parcel. As long as you understand that this hype and popularity keep coming and going away, the only thing you can do is become consistent. We compete with ourselves, we let each other grow individually. On your highs you will get a lot of love, on your lows you will get a lot of hate. But are these trollers paying your bills? They don’t even make any impact when it comes to the larger scheme of things.”

Further talking about their Roka plans with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra said, “We are only competitive about each other’s time (laughs). Today when I woke up, we were all happy and then she went – you know mujhe bass tera time chaiye and I was like even I want the same. Yesterday she had an off, I packed up early too. And then we were together, her brother’s here. We went out we ate we came back, watched a film. We love spending time with each other and make the most of it”.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Karan Kundrra’s statement? Do let us know.

