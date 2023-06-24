Nora Fatehi made it big in the Bollywood industry with her own hard work and dedication and, well, her gorgeous looks. We cannot deny how the actress looks hot and s*xy in whatever outfit she wears. Nora, who started her career with dancing, tapped into acting and now singing, becoming an all-rounder. Her last music single, Dirty Little Secret, became a huge hit, and now she recently dropped her latest song, Sexy In My Dress.

Nora always works hard to create a proper lookbook for every song that she performs. Be it wearing Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for Manike song or walking the ramp for Manish Malhotra, she always has her A-game in fashion, and we cannot deny that.

Today, we will be talking about Nora Fatehi’s looks in her song ‘Sexy In My Dress’ as she really stayed true to her lyrics and looked the s*xiest. She chose two looks for the song. In the first half, she looked quite pretty in a short red dress with some frills at the edge along with a plunging deep neckline through which she flaunted her cleav*ge. She completed the look with lots of accessories, including layered gold chains and neckpieces, a pair of hoops, a stack of bangles and lots of rings.

Nora kept her look subtle but sultry with winged liner, blushed cheeks, soft pink lip shade and curly hair.

Check out the look here as she shared on Instagram:

However, in the second look, Nora Fatehi broke all hell loose as she put on her hawt and s*xy self in a bold black cut-out outfit, flashing her washboard abs and cleav*ge line. The black dress featured a thigh high-slit that made her flaunt her smooth legs. She completed the look with a gold shackle neckpiece, hoops and bracelets. For makeup, the Dilbar star opted for a winged liner along with dark brown lip shade and completed the whole look with a tight high ponytail.

Check out the look here:

Well, we are in awe of Nora Fatehi’s internet-breaking hot looks. What about you? Let us know.

