Cannes 2023: Raja Kumari Dons A Chic Cape Outfit By Manish Malhotra At The Prestigious Film Festival

Hip-hop artiste Raja Kumari, who is known for her chartbuster song ‘City Slums’, recently attended the ongoing edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She donned a stunning red custom ensemble designed by celebrity designer Manish Malhotra.

The red ensemble came with a cape and long trail at the back.

Raja Kumari attended the film festival for Inde wild, a beauty ecosystem,founded by Diipa Khosla. Speaking of her debut, Kumari said: “I am so honoured to have been asked to attend the Cannes Film Festival and support my friend Diipa Khosla and Ind Wild.”

Raja Kumari further mentioned: “I always choose Indian Couture for my most important moments and I felt like a goddess wearing Manish Malhotra’s sari with an elongated cape. I truly am humbled and grateful for this opportunity to be a part of the first South Asian brand representing at one of the most prestigious events in the world.”

