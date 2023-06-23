Salma Hayek needs no introduction. The 56-year-old Mexican-American actress has entertained fans since the late 80s and continues to slay the different characters she portrays on the big screen. Salman – who recently played Maxandra Mendoza in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, is proud of her s*xy body and is known for flaunting it in a respectable manner on social media.

The ‘Eternals’ actress is known for setting the internet on fire every time she posts something new. Her 24.7 million followers often take to the comments to drop hearts, fire emojis and praise her as she ages with grace and looks like maturing fine wine.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Today, we were scrolling through Salma Hayek’s Instagram and came across a March 2022 post of her looking like a Goddess on the BAFTA 2022 red carpet. To the event, the ‘Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ actress wore a purple velvet column gown from Gucci. The outfit – with exaggerated shoulders and long sleeves- featured romantic elements around the deep cleav*ge-popping neckline, cuffs, and a thigh-high slit that showed off black lace.

Sharing two looks from the event on her Instagram, Salma Hayek captioned it, “Sometimes in an effort to cover something other things show up more.” Wondering why she posted such a comment? Well, the first image sees her posing for the paps while the slit blows away and shows off the black lace – it looks like a garter. In the next, she does her best to close the slit by holding the material together, but it had her bending a little and her b**bs almost spilling from the deep neckline. Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek)

Well, we are happy she took a moment lightly and was able to still remain modest while the mercury rose several degrees.

Salma Hayek completed this royal purple ensemble with diamond rings, statement earrings and black close-toe platform pumps. She styled her hair with a classy updo and opted for heavy kohl eyes, nude pink lips and some blush.

Rate Salma’s look from 1-10 on the hotness scale in the comments.

Must Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan Once Donned A Barely There Bikini While Doing ‘Hot Yoga’ Flaunting Her Perfectly Toned Thighs & Curvaceous Midriff, Seen These Rare Pics Yet?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News